Yarely Ashley Hermosillo: Popular Influencer Shot Dead at 27

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media:

TikTok and Instagram star Yarely Ashley Hermosillo has been shot dead near her home in Arizona.

The content creator — who earned hundreds of thousands of followers with her recipes and food vlogs — was just 27 years old.

Content creator Yarely Ashley Hermosillo has died at the age of 27. (YouTube)

Yarely Ashley Hermosillo died after being struck by stray bullet

According to a report from police in Glendale, Arizona, Hermosillo was struck by a stray bullet during a road rage incident in which she was not involved.

Yarely was rushed to the hospital by her boyfriend, where she died shortly after being shot.

Her mother and young son were also in the car at the time of the incident.

Glendale police have arrested Jesus Preciado Dousten as the alleged shooter. According to Us Weekly, homicide detectives used video from multiple cameras to identify Dousten as the owner of the vehicle from which the shots were fired.

Content creator Yarely Ashley Hermosillo was killed this week at the age of 27. (YouTube)

News of Hermosillo’s passing was confirmed by People magazine and other outlets.

Family of Yarely Ashley Hermosillo pays tribute

Hermosillo’s family has posted a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $12,000 for her funeral and other expenses.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the tragic and unexpected passing of our beloved Yarely. At just 27 years old, Yarely’s life was taken far too soon in a senseless act of violence. She was an innocent victim caught in the middle of a road rage incident between others, leaving her family and friends devastated,” the page reads.

Yarely was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a beautiful soul whose light touched everyone who knew her. She leaves behind her husband and their 4-year-old son, who now face an unimaginable loss. Yarely’s greatest joy in life was being a mother, and she poured her heart into caring for her little boy.”

The fundraiser concludes with a statement of gratitude to everyone who has offered their support thus far:

“We are forever grateful for every prayer, share, and donation made in Yarely’s honor. Thank you for helping us celebrate her life, carry on her memory, and surround her husband, son, siblings and mother with love during this devastating time,” the family wrote, adding:

“May her soul rest in peace, and may her memory live on through the love she gave so freely.”

Our thoughts go out to Yarely Ashley Hermosillo’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.