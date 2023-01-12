Meghan Markle: Still Haunted By Former Staff’s Bullying Allegations?

Meghan Markle has been in the news a lot lately.

But in a change of pace, she’s not at the very center of the British tabloid media’s royal coverage these days.

Instead, Meghan’s place has been temporarily taken over by Prince Harry, whose memoir Spare has set off one of the biggest scandals in the history of the Windsor clan.

But it’s impossible for the media to talk about Harry without talking about Meghan.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

So it should come as no surprise that the Spare discourse has sparked a renewed interest into Meghan’s past.

And because the goal of certain “journalists” will always be to discredit Meghan and damage her reputation, they’ve been digging into the more scandalous aspects of her past in recent weeks.

That means, of course, that we’re being subjected to another round of discussion about Meghan’s alleged bullying of Kensington Palace staff.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

The latest commentary on this subject comes to us courtesy of Valentine Low, author of a hack tell-all with the suitable trashy title of Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor.

“The people I spoke to are absolutely still sticking to their story, claiming that Meghan bullied them,” Low told Page Six this week.

“I can’t speak to the truth of that, of course, because I wasn’t in the room and I haven’t heard Meghan’s side,” he continues.

Meghan Markle told her story like never before in her new Netflix docuseries. (Photo viaNetflix)

“But my sources still very much stick to their story.”

The story initially came to light thanks to allegations in an email written by Jason Knauf, a communications director who briefly worked for Harry and Meghan following a tenure with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable,” Knauf’s complaint read.

“The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights,” Knauf reportedly continued.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

“She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.”

He added, “I remain concerned that nothing will be done.”

Low alleges that the royals initially attempted to bury the email for fear of what impact it might have on their reputation.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“They don’t want to pick another fight with Harry and Meghan, it’s quite obvious,” Low told Page Six.

“[The Palace] got a lot of criticism from us, the media, for not releasing it.”

Not surprisingly, the media’s depiction of Meghan as an employer is quite different from the portrayal that Harry offers in his memoir.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

According to the Duke of Sussex, Markle was an exemplary boss who “checked on staff who were ill, sent baskets of food or flowers or goodies to anyone struggling, depressed, off sick.”

He notes that she also “bought pizza and biscuits, hosted tea parties and ice-cream socials” for staff members.

As is usually the case with this sort of thing, the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

But you can be sure that the British media’s salty take on this situation will be amplified the loudest.