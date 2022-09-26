Meghan Markle: Palace Staffers Brutally Insulted Duchess Behind Her Back, New Book Claims

In the weeks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family has been more heavily scrutinized than at any time since the Queen’s coronation 70 years ago.

You would think that the infamous British tabloid media might have declared a moratorium on slander and baseless trash talk in the wake of the beloved monarch’s passing.

Instead, the nation’s most disreputable rags appear to have doubled-down on their contempt for Meghan Markle.

And it’s not just the click farms and daily scandal sheets that are cashing in on the Queen’s death by bashing her granddaughter-in-law.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s funeral on Monday. And many believe the couple was publicly disrespected by the royal family. (Photo via Getty Images)

Tell-all books that purport to offer glimpses of life behind the palace walls are being rushed out to capitalize on the latest wave of anti-Meghan sentiment.

One such screed is Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by author Valentine Low.

Like most of the royal tell-alls that preceded it, Low’s book offers readers a chance to justify their bigotry against Meghan with unverified reports of behavior that — gasp! — doesn’t perfectly align with the exacting standards of the royal family.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meghan has been known to hold her husband’s hand in public and fail to properly curtsy when greeting her social betters, and apparently that’s reason enough to hurl insults on social media and demand that she return to her native country whenever she visits the UK.

Please, tell us more about how rude Americans are.

Anyway, Joy’s book takes the usual racist nonsense and kicks it up a notch with claims that the royal staff were so traumatized by Meghan’s gauche Americanness that they dubbed themselves “survivors” after she left London.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Sources say the team came up with a damning epithet for Meghan: a ‘narcissistic sociopath,'” Joy writes.

“They also reportedly said on repeated occasions: ‘We were played.'”

Probably not the sort of epithet Joy’s readers were hoping for, but all Meghan hate is selling like hotcakes these days, so we’re sure the book will do just fine.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

Joy’s sources also claim that Meghan weaponized her own misery, alleging that the Duchess chose to be unhappy as a means of bringing down the royals.

“Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness. The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy,” a former staffer is quoted as saying.

“She wanted to be rejected, because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one,” the insider continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

The idea that Meghan was some sort of bull in a china shop is perpetuated by the notion that the staff “was too genteel and civil” to know how to handle her rudeness.

“When someone decides not to be civil, they have no idea what to do. They were run over by her, and then run over by Harry,” the insider claimed.

Meghan at the Queen’s funeral. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Bear in mind that when this person talks about being “run over,” he’s referring to things like Meghan’s unwillingness to adhere to proper curtsy protocol.

It appears that the country of stiff upper lips is actually much softer than we realized.