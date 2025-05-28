Madison Beer Recalls Standing on Balcony, Contemplating Suicide During Darkest Moments

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Madison Beer is opening up about her mental health — and how close her suicidal ideation brought her to ending her life.

After rising to fame when she was barely a teenager, she found herself overwhelmed by attention, rumors, and immense public pressure.

Even when people weren’t actively trying to ruin her life, it was a lot. And, at times, too much.

With Beer set to present at Billboard Women in Music 2025, fans are thinking back on how the world almost lost her.

Madison Beer performs on stage during iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Between serving looks (below) at Vanity Fair‘s Vanities 2025 party and presenting at Billboard Women in Music 2025, Madison Beer a having quite a year.

But not too long ago, the talented 25-year-old singer opened up in her memoir, The Half Of It, about how she came dangerously close to not being around.

At the time, she wrote, she had felt overwhelmed by changes in her career. She had only recently separated from her (now former) manager and her record label.

That meant working as an independent artist. To top it all off, nude images of Beer — who was still a teen at the time — had leaked onto social media.

Madison Beer attends Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

“While negotiating the details of going independent was rocky,” Madison Beer wrote in her memoir.

“The emotional turmoil of being dropped was harder to work through,” she expressed.

“It wasn’t just a bump in my career,” Beer explained.

“It was a hit to my personal life, too.”

Madison Beer attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Then, Madison Beer described a ‘particularly heavy day’

She wrote about a “particularly heavy day” in which she climbed over the edge of her Los Angeles balcony.

There, teetering upon the edge, Madison Beer stood with “a million thoughts running through my head as I stared down at the ground.”

At the time, she felt so overwhelmed that she could feel her “eyes going in and out of focus.”

Fortunately, her family — specifically, her brother — found her before things grew even worse.

Madison Beer attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I don’t think I would have jumped,” Madison Beer reflected in her memoir.

“It was more about knowing that I could,” she explained.

“That I had a way out if it became too much.”

Beer admitted: “Still, I lingered there for a long while, chilled by the fact that I wasn’t all that scared of being up so high.”

Madison Beer attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

At the time, she could not understand her family’s reaction

After her younger brother saw her, he fetched her parents. Madison Beer wrote about how she felt confused about “why they were making such a big deal out of it.”

She explained: “The thought of killing myself was so normal to me at that point that I had forgotten it wasn’t something everyone pondered on a daily basis.”

Many thoughts pass through people’s minds without reflecting their actual intentions or desires.

But daily ideation about ending your life is a huge red flag — even if you don’t feel the impulse to follow through.

If you are contemplating suicide or experiencing suicidal ideation as Madison Beer describes, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or visit 988lifeline.org.