Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Split? The Rumor & The Truth

Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet really break up?

Despite being two of the highest profile people on the planet, Kylie and Timothée have kept many things private.

They didn’t announce that they were dating. It was ages before their red carpet debut.

So no one expects a breakup announcement. With split rumors circulating, what does Kylie have to say?

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Why do people say that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

On Friday, August 15, People reported that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had not seen each other in “weeks.”

Additionally, the actor had apparently missed her birthday — August 10 — amidst his busy work schedule.

The report claimed that the two were trying to make “it work” despite these obstacles.

However, many felt that this was the soft launch of a breakup.

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired in October of 2023, Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kylie and Timmy — an affectionate nickname from the actor’s fans, though possibly an excuse to avoid writing “Timothée” in full — began dating in 2023.

At first, their entanglement consisted entirely of reports of home visits. Much remained shrouded in mystery.

However, as time passed, the famous hotties began making public appearances together.

Then there was their makeout session at the Golden Globes in January 2024.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Why so much time apart?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are both busy professionals.

While we hesitate to call being an A-list actor a “normal” job by any metric, it is at least a reasonably understandable profession.

Timmy has been filming another Dune film in Budapest.

Filming schedules can be grueling and allow little time for travel.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the red carpet during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kylie has reportedly been busy working, too. Among other things, she is a reality star.

(And Timmy has not appeared on The Kardashians, which many joke must be heartbreaking for Kris)

Kylie is also, lest we forget, a mother of two.

Though she has functionally unlimited resources for childcare, she obviously wants to spend time with Stormi and Aire. You know, like a parent.

On Instagram, Kylie Jenner dropped a conspicuous and public “like” on her boyfriend’s post after breakup rumors in August 2025. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet actually broken up?

As we acknowledged, it’s unlikely that these two would put out a statement to announce their split when it happens. They have kept things low-key despite their public status.

However, in the wake of the report on their time apart and the ensuing breakup rumors, Kylie publicly “liked” an Instagram post by Timmy. And some of her relatives have similarly interacted with other recent posts of his.

We’re not saying that every “like” on social media is all that deep. But that’s not really breakup behavior.

If anything, it sounds like maybe Kylie wanted to silently quash some split rumors without actually saying anything.