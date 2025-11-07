Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour Appear Friendly at ‘Stranger Things’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, we reported on the shocking claim that Millie Bobby Brown had accused David Harbour of bullying and harassment on the set of Stranger Things.

The situation was serious enough that Netflix conducted a thorough investigation, and Brown was permitted to bring a “personal representative” to the set for her protection.

So fans of the show were surprised when the Netflix Instagram account posted video of Brown and Harbour embracing and laughing together at last night’s ST Season 5 premiere event in Los Angeles.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things", Season 5, at the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles on November 6, 2025.

Brown, Harbour appear to have made peace ahead of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 release

The allegations were reportedly made just prior to the start of filming on Stranger Things Season 5.

“There were pages and pages of accusations,” one source told the Daily Mail.

“The investigation went on for months.”

The outcome of the investigation has not been made public, but clearly, Harbour was permitted to remain on set.

And it looks as though he and Brown have settled their differences.

Brown and Harbour have spoken of their intense, ‘angry’ relationship in the past

While ST fans are celebrating the fact that “the rumors were never true” in the comments on that post, it’s worth noting that no one has attempted to debunk the Mail’s reports on this matter.

In all likelihood, the complaint was made, the investigation took place, and Brown and Harbour have since settled their differences.

Both parties have spoken in the past about the intensity of their relationship.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

“We went through so many different emotions,” Brown once remarked during a PaleyFest panel conversation, per Refinery 29.

“We get angry at each other, we are like father and daughter. We got angry at each other, we would express our feelings on and off the set, and…those scenes were so raw and real that the reward is the scenes.”

“It’s a funny thing. I love acting, I love it so much, and what I love about acting is that it’s personal, and that you get to explore parts of your psyche that you may not be able to explore in real life,” Harbour chimed in, adding:

“Because you don’t have, let’s say, children, because you don’t have things like that…so this was unlocking in me as a human being of a love that was human but that was pure.”

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Brown was just 12 years old and Harbour 41 when filming began on the first season of Stranger Things.

So the relationship between the two actors has likely undergone quite a few changes in the years since.

We’re glad they found a way to bury the hatchet, but it sounds like things got rather thorny there for a while.

The controversy arose just as Harbour was dealing with the fallout from an unrelated matter — his messy divorce from Lily Allen and allegations that he cheated during their marriage.

Harbour seemed to be enjoying himself at last night’s premiere event in LA — but something tells us he’ll be happy when this press tour is over.