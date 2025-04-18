Kris Jenner Confused for Kendall as Fans Compliment New Look!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Confused fans can’t tell Kris Jenner from Kendall Jenner after the momager’s makeover.

(Either that, or they’re just really, really complimentary)

With the end of The Kardashians Season 6, Kris debuted a new look.

And she can’t mind hearing fans compare her to her supermodel daughter.

On Season 5, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner jokes that she’s enjoying “retail therapy.” (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kris Jenner has a brand new ‘do!

On Wednesday, April 16, Kris Jenner took to her Instagram to show off new photos featuring a new hairstyle.

For years, the momager has sported her iconic, shorter hair. Fans expect to see her pixie cut on display.

However, as you can see, Kris is wearing a bob with bangs, complete with a bow. She captioned the post: “Shoot days.”

Millennials — like Kendall Jenner — might call this hairstyle a “f–kass bob,” a Euphoria quote that broke containment years ago.

And we mention Kendall specifically because Kris’ new hairstyle, the work of Justine Marjan, has some followers confusing the grandmother for her supermodel daughter.

That’s no insult towards Kendall.

But it’s definitely high praise towards Kris!

Momager Kris Jenner cracks up while wearing a purple blazer. Khloe Kardashian sits beside her. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Omg I thought this was Kendall at first,” exclaimed one Instagram user.

Some posted less dramatic comparisons, likening the look to Kourtney — Kris’ eldest and a mother of four.

Overall, commenters raved over the look, with one confessing to Kris:

“I am obsessed with this longer hair on you.”

Looking beautiful as always, Kendall Jenner addresses the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

This is not Kris’ first time wearing a bob. As recently as March, she adopted a blunt bob hairstyle.

She and several of her daughters, including Kim, have seemed to “copy” each other’s hairstyles (and other styling choices) in the past.

That said, Kris has a fairly distinct set of fashion choices that stand apart from any of her daughters.

None of the others adopt her Star Trek villain costume vibes in their The Kardashians confessionals.

In this red and black ensemble, Kris Jenner appears poised to command a starship. Ideally one in the 1980s that ways very menacing things over a viewscreen. Fortunately, she’s just speaking to the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

What do these ‘lookalike’ moments mean?

Some fans of the Kardashian family refer to the women as copycats for emulating each other. And, to be fair, there is often overlap in hairstyle, makeup, outfits, and more.

However, sometimes, the “twinning” has less to do with overlapping styles (and stylists).

Sometimes, the “twinning” has to do with them being family.

When you have a family of extraordinarily beautiful women, you’re going to see their faces in each other sometimes. Especially if you’re scrolling social media and somebody has a new hairstyle.