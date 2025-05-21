Kim Kardashian: Look at This! I’ve Graduated Law School!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We never thought we’d write this sentence, but:

Kim Kardashian is one step closer to being an attorney.

On May 21, the former sex tape participant and ongoing reality star announced via social media that she had gradated law school after six years.

This actually is an impressive accomplishment.

Kim Kardashian leaves the Assize Court after testifying in a trial over the 2016 robbery that saw her relieved of millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery at gunpoint in Paris, on May 13, 2025. (Photo by LEO VIGNAL/AFP via Getty Images)

To celebrate her academic achievement, the mother of four threw a small commencement ceremony with family and friends on Wednesday — including sister Khloe Kardashian, kids Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, as well as pal Van Jones — replete with place settings made from her old study notes.

“All of you guys have been on this journey with me,” Kardashian began in her speech, which was posted on Instagram Stories.

“It did start with Van and I. Well, it started with the Twitter video that I saw that popped up.”

The legal journey for Kim not been easy… as she at last passed the “baby bar” exam in 2021 after failing three times. She even took the test once with COVID-19 and a fever.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ironically, and unfortunately, Kardashian was last in the news also for legal reasons — as she testified last week that she was afraid of being killed and raped years ago when she was robbed in Paris.

Fast forward a few days and the 44-year-old explained she had been “dumbfounded” back in the day by the state of the legal system at the time; hence why she started looking into criminal justice reform.

This endeavor led to her enrolling in a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm and, in 2018, actually helping to get a woman out of prison in Alabama, who had been sentenced to life in jail without parole on a drug charge in 1996 .

Kim has also met with Donald Trump on a number of occasions for justice-related reasons.

Kim Kardashian attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Kardashian has been open about her goal to become a lawyer, first dropping the news in an April 2019 interview with Vogue. At that point, she was already well into in her studies.

“First year of law school you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” she said at the time.

“To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

There’s a family backstory to all this, as well.

Kim Kardashian attends the Kering Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Kim’s father, Robert Kardashian, was OJ Simpson’s attorney during his 1995 trial. The former passed away in 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” Kardashian also told Vogue back then.

To be clear, Kim’s legal journey isn’t over quite yet.

In order to become a practicing attorney, the star will still need to pass the California Bar Exam, which is given every year in February and July, according to the State Bar of California.