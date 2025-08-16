Scott Wolf Speaks Out, Trashes Ex-Wife’s Many Claims of Abuse

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Scott Wolf has broken his silence.

In a statement to People Magazine, the veteran actor spoke out for the first time since announcing he had filed for divorce from Kelley Wolf.

Earlier this summer, Kelley was placed in an involuntary hold after clashing with the police and accusing officers of brutality.

She has since made plenty of her own statements, many of which one can interpret as unhinged.

Scott Wolf speaks on the “Spotlight on Storytelling: A Conversation with the Talent and Producers Behind the Hits” panel during an evening with Sony Pictures Television FYC event at the Sony Studio Lot on May 29, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television)

For his part, Scott Wolf told People that his “continued hope is to have this most difficult chapter of our family’s lives remain as private as possible, however, the well being of my children is at stake, and that will always be my priority.”

The Party of Five alum continued as follows:

“There are some significant challenges that are making our situation incredibly difficult and contentious, and it is tragic for all involved. I was informed of some deeply disturbing and entirely false allegations that were made about me by my estranged wife.”

This is what Wolf appears to be referring to…

(Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

People has obtained and reviewed text messages in which Kelley appears to have told Scott that she planned to “make claims” against him, “such as psychological abuse, child abuse, child endangerment, stealing with passports.”

She went on to make several of these allegations in a 911 call to police on July 26.

“I am now choosing to come forward and share that she has described to me her plans to ‘make claims’ about me, although she also admitted, ‘I do not believe they’re true,’ in order to gain an advantage in what she sees as a ‘battle’ in court, and in the court of public opinion,” Scott went on.

“In order to protect my kids, I am providing the text messages she sent to me where she describes this plan, so there are no questions about her intentions, or the malicious intent behind her false allegations made and/or planned for the future…

“Although her claims are completely baseless and incredibly dangerous, the worst part is that they are traumatic for our children. I hope that anyone who might speak publicly or report on such things, will consider this before spreading any further information from a clearly unreliable and completely compromised source.”

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Kelley previously said she only has $6 to her name.

The 57-year-old shares kids Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11, with his estranged spouse.

In the aforementioned texts, Kelley refers to the restraining order Scott took out against her in June.

Oddly enough, Kelley allegedly says in these messages that she “was advised to make claims that are possible, even though I do not believe they’re true nor would I ever say them to anyone, addressing Scott and adding:

“You made me into a villain. The only way I can fight back is to produce claims that are either the same as yours or greater.”

She explained she was acting to “create more urgency to get the kids back. Or at least get back joint custody.”

Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley Wolf attend Project A.L.S “Tomorrow Is Tonight” Tenth Anniversary celebration at The Waldorf Astoria on October 16, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On June 13, three days after the longtime couple announced their split after 21 years together, Kelley was detained by police for “concerning” remarks she made to her dad and others.

She shared footage on Instagram of police arriving at her residence and taking her to the hospital.

Speaking herself this week to People, Kelley said:

“I will be very clear when I say this: I don’t believe that Scott would [abuse our children]. I’ve lost my career, my reputation, my children, my integrity, my honor, my devotion to my marriage. As a parent, I have literally lost everything except my life. I’ve done everything strategic, and I’m hopeful for my children.”

And this is how Scott concluded his response to the saga:

I continue to ask for privacy and respect for our family, and give thanks all those who have shown their love and support.