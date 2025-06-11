Scott Wolf and Wife Kelley Split After 21 Years of Marriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Scott and Kelley Wolf’s marriage has often been cited as one of the few Hollywood success stories.

But after 21 years and three children together, the couple revealed this week that they’ve decided to go their separate ways.

Scott shared the news in a statement issued to The New York Post on Tuesday.

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Scott and Kelley go public with decision to end their marriage

“After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley,” Wolf told the outlet.

“Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”

Kelley confirmed the news in an Instagram post featuring an AI-generated image of a lion in the wild with three eagles flying overhead.

“It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,” she captioned the image.

Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley attend Project A.L.S “Tomorrow Is Tonight” Tenth Anniversary celebration at The Waldorf Astoria on October 16, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kelley went on to clarify that this decision was not made lightly.

“This has been a long, quiet journey for me — rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion,” she wrote.

It’s clear that the split is an amicable one, as Kelley proceeded to praise Scott as “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known” and “one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.”

“He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit. We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children,” Kelley wrote.

“My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change.

Actors Kelley and Scott Wolf arrive at the ICM talent agency party at the Claimjumper during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2006 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

“I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection — with grace,” Kelley continued, adding:

“Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love. Please respect our privacy during this time. May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred.”

The split comes just one week after the couple’s 21st wedding anniversary, an occasion that neither party commemorated on social media.

Scott rose to fame in the ’90s as one of the stars of the popular Fox drama Party of Five. Kelley launched her career as a popular reality star in MTV’s Real World/Road Rules franchise in 2000.

We wish them both all the best as they navigate this new phase in their lives.