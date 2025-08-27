Julia Trubkina is Pregnant! Expecting Baby #1 with ’90 Day Fiance’ Husband …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are expecting their first child!

The 90 Day Fiance couple have long assured fans that having kids is their decision, full stop.

Well, the two decided. Julia is pregnant, and the couple has plenty of baby bump photos to show for it.

Years ago, Julia was understandably “not ready” to take care of farm animals. She’s about to have a much harder job.

During Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina introduced viewers to their love story. (Image Credit: TLC)

Julia Trubkina is pregnant!

On Tuesday, August 26, 90 Day Fiance stars Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs made a massive announcement.

Taking to her Instagram page, Julia shared a pair of photos in which her dresses — one yellow, one white — only accentuated her baby bump.

Onw snap showed her sharing a kiss with her husband. Brandon was holding a series of sonogram photos.

“There is so much to say, I will start with this,” Julia penned in her caption.

“It is not usual for me and it is very strange to talk about this, but I have to start,” she continued.

Her husband, Brandon, also took to social media to share his own excitement.

Brandon Gibbs is very excited!

Taking to his own Instagram page, Brandon Gibbs shared photos of him and Julia Trubkina.

Her baby bump is visible and taking center stage in both snaps.

(It appears that their maternity shoot involved costume changes as well as at least two different locations)

“Can’t believe I’m sharing this news,” Brandon gushed.

“I am excited but nervous as I want to be the best Dad I can be.”

The official 90 Day Fiance social media pages also joined in on the fun, celebrating Julia’s pregnancy.

Remember, these weren’t one-season-wonders on Season 8.

They returned to the franchise for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6.

The couple also appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, though some viewers felt that they presence on the controversial spinoff felt out-of-place.

Others were just happy to see them on their screens again.

After Julia Trubkina arrived in the US, she was reunited with Brandon Gibbs. Unfortunately, this also led to her living with (then future) in-laws Betty and Ron. (Image Credit: TLC)

Yes, everyone is cracking the same jokes

When Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs reunited in Virginia, this unfortunately meant staying with Brandon’s parents, Betty and Ron.

We would love to believe that the borderline psychological thriller behavior that the Gibbs family exhibited was all an act for the cameras.

The separate bedrooms rule, the intrusiveness, that nasty “surprise party” ambush were all red flags.

Long story short, commenters are cracking jokes about whether Brandon asked Mommy Dearest permission to impregnate his wife.

Others are taking a more serious tone, urging the couple to set boundaries with Brandon’s parents before it’s too late. (Many fear that it has probably been “too late” to set boundaries with them for many years)