Josh Hall DESTROYS Christina Haack in Scathing Divorce Message

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Josh Hall and Christina Haack are no longer married.

But their war of words isn’t over.

Over a year after they filed to end their two-year marriage, a judge signed off on paperwork finalizing the exes’ divorce on August 26, revealing the financial details of the Flip Off star’s separation.

We’ll start with the details…

(Instagram)

Christina and Josh both waived their right to spousal support, while the HGTV personality paid her former spouse an equalization payment of $300,000 on May 6… which were from the proceeds of the sale of their Nashville property.

Christina also paid $40,000 for Josh’s lawyer’s fees to date.

The judgement also included a previous unallocated sum payment of $100,000 that Christina made to the 44-year-old in September 2024; and various pieces of property were divvied up.

Those are the facts.

Now, Hall is here with his STRONG opinion…

A smiling Christina Haack looks very cozy beside Josh Hall on Christina In The Country Season 2, Episode 1. (Image Credit: HGTV)

“Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality,” Hall captioned a very recent Instagram post, adding: “Finally, legally divorced and a free man.”

Hall’s upload included a single photo of him spending time outdoors, petting a saddled horse.

And it also included some major shots at his ex.

“I’ve always worked hard, kept what’s mine, and declined hand outs, and I’m keeping it that way,” Hall wrote.

“Lesson learned: don’t marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention.”

Christina Hall, Josh Hall, and guests attend Monster Energy Supercross Celebrity Night at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on January 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

Haack has three kids: Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, who she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa; and son Hudson, 5, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

She is now in a relationship with Christopher Larocca, while Hall is dating Stephanie Gabrys.

Prior to this official ruling, however, Christina BLASTED her ex on numerous occasions.

The two got into a major argument late last year, a fracas that resulted in Christina opening up to Tarek on an episode of The Flip Off.

“We had a blow up… middle fingers in my face,” she told her first husband on this program, adding: “Things with Josh have been bad for a long time” and also saying her kids had been begging her to leave.

(Instagram)

Just over a year ago, meanwhile, Christina accused Hall of being an insecure egomaniac.

Hall’s 2024 message came amid a divorce proceeding in which Hall has claimed Josh diverted more than $35,000 of her money from rental property income into his personal Wells Fargo bank.

Yes, she alleged her ex had stolen money from her.

Christina filed for divorce on July 16 of last year and listed July 7 as the couple’s date of separation.

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” Christina continued last year, continuing as follows:

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but ‘still i rise.’

“For those that aren’t aware … divorces do not happen overnight .. & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal…….”

And now it’s over. Thank goodness, huh?

