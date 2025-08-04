Josh Duggar: TLC Made Me Apologize for Cheating on My Wife!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Josh Duggar would like the world to know that he isn’t really sorry for cheating on his wife about a decade ago.

As part of his latest legal motion for a new trial, the disgusting 37-year old took issue with a piece of evidence used against him in court a few years ago.

Many years ago, Duggar cheated on his wife Anna with women he met over the adultery website Ashley Madison.

Not long after this information was made public, Josh issued a lengthy apology and cited an addiction to pornography within it.

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffâ€™s Office, former television personality on “19 Kids And Counting” Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Here’s the thing, Josh now argues, though:

He had nothing to do with this mea culpa.

“In August 2015, a statement was published on the Duggar family’s Facebook page under (Josh’s) name, claiming he had secretly viewed pornography, led a double life, and been unfaithful to his wife,” Duggar explains in the aforementioned filing.

“(Josh) did not write or approve the creation of this statement, nor was he directly involved in the process leading up to its release.

“The statement was drafted and issued under immense pressure from representatives of TLC, Discovery Communications, and their legal and public relations teams.”

Now-disgraced criminal Josh Duggar sits beside wife Anna Duggar on 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

Josh goes on to say this was a “corporate-driven” statement and it was issued because the Duggars faced “threats of television show cancellation and possible contractual penalties or punishment if a public confession-style statement was not released.”

Duggar said he was never even consulted about the contents or the wording of the message.

How is this relevant all this time later?

Because the statement was read in court during Duggar’s 2022 trial on charges of child pornography possession … and he claims that it was used to paint a “damaging picture of Josh’s character.

Duggar says it was “repeatedly cited to suggest a long-standing pattern of secret pornography use and moral failure.”

Josh and Anna Duggar on the now-defunct TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

Josh Duggar, it should be noted, admitted to having molested his own sisters when he was a teenager.

He also admitted to infidelity with partners he barely knew.

He was also found to have photos and videos of children under the age of 12 in sexually comprising positions on his work computer.

We’re pretty sure he has no character that can even be damaged, this is our point here.

Josh Duggar leaves an Arkansas courtroom alongside his wife, Anna. (Getty)

In his motion, however, Duggar aims to make it clear has “never been diagnosed with any pornography addiction” and alleges his Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights were violated during his trial and says “the government’s use of a false, externally pressure, and unapproved public statement severely prejudiced the jury’s perception of Joshua Duggar.”

Maybe.

Or maybe Duggar’s own actions did that.

Ashley Madison, which is owned by Avid Life Media, is designed to help married people cheat on their spouses. Its slogan is “Life is short. Have an affair.”

Josh Duggar will be stuck behind federal bars for a VERY long time. No one feels sorry for him. (Image Credit: NBC)

Duggar, who is due to be released in 2032, wrote the following in 2015:

I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife.

I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.

As I am learning the hard way, we have the freedom to choose to our actions, but we do not get to choose our consequences. I deeply regret all hurt I have caused so many by being such a bad example.