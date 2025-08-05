Micah Plath Admits: I Cheated on My Girlfriend... A LOT!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Micah Plath has had trouble keeping it in his pants.

By his own admission.

On a previous episode of Welcome to Plathville, Veronica Peters claimed numerous times on air that her boyfriend had been disloyal to her.

‘“I hate his behavior. I’ve denied it all. I’ve made a united front. I lied to people,” Peter told viewers… with Micah sitting right next to her.

(TLC)

Now, in footage released by Us Weekly from the August 5 installment of this same TLC series, Plath responds to his lover’s allegations.

And doesn’t deny them at all.

“When we did long distance in L.A. … I was still doing other relationships,” the 24-year old confesses.

Micah went on to say “all of that stopped when I decided to move here,” although he then contradicted himself and added:

“However, I didn’t close any of the doors. I kept keeping up with other females and meeting up with them.”

(TLC)

Micah and Veronica are currently living together in Florida (or at least they were when this season of the show was filmed), which means the latter must have forgiven the former in at least some way for his unethical actions.

But she still has a lot to say on the unfortunate matter.

“It’s crazy because he was cheating on me for a while every time he went to New York with this girl,” Peters says to the camera on this episode, revealing it was Micah’s Big Apple fling herself who broke the news of his infidelity via a phone call.

It’s all true, Plath admitted, stating by way of quasi mea culpa:

“I committed before I was ready to commit. I was not in it for the longest time.”

Micah Plath’s girlfriend, Veronica Peters, makes her small screen debut. (TLC)

Earlier this season, Veronica said that she felt betrayed by Moriah Plath because she knew about her brother’s cheating.

“I’d back you when you hurt me. You don’t care. You care about yourself,” she also said about her boyfriend at the time, addressing him directly. “I have backed you. When you have done the most selfish [thing], I have backed you.”

Fast forward all this time and Micah alleges that he has “cut out every relationship with every girl” and he “came clean” in May 2024.

“I gave her full access to my phone. Full access to everything,” the reality star says on the August 5 episode.

Micah tells both the producers and Peters on air that he’s “so grateful” she gave him “a chance to prove myself and to change because I don’t deserve that at all,” adding:

“And since then, it’s been 10 months or so now, I’ve been as transparent as I possibly can be to her.”

(Image Credit: TLC)

As far as we know, Plath and Peters are still a romantic item… despite the many obstacles they’ve faced.

This spring, in preview for Welcome to Plathville Season 7, Veronica admitted that she didn’t really see a happy ending for her and Micah.

“I feel like I’m in chemistry class and, like, mixing things together, and it’s going to explode any second,” she said at the time.

“I know this will go bad. Mark my words.”