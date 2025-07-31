Josh Duggar: I Was Screwed at My Trial! Set Me Free!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Josh Duggar has filed a new legal motion in which he has a judge to either grant him a new trial — or set him free from prison entirely.

Acting as his own attorney, Duggar wrote in this document that his constitutional rights” were ‘violated’ and he was “deprived of a fair trial,” largely because witness Bobye Holt provided “uncorroborated and prejudicial testimony.”

Settle in, folks.

This is where things get a bit complicated when it comes to the convicted pedophile…

Holt, you see, has long been family friends with the Duggars.

She testified at Josh’s 2021 trial, which took place months after Duggar was arrested for having many inappropriate photos and videos on his work computer of kids under the age of 12.

Back in the day, Holt explained on the stand, Josh and her oldest daughter were actually being set up to get married… only for Bobye and her husband to call off the arrangement once they learned that Josh had molested his sisters as a teenager.

Holt cried in the courtroom as she claimed she “still loves” Josh Duggar despite his past behavior and that “being here is miserable.”

Fast forward all these years to Duggar’s aforementioned motion… where he trashed Holt for his testimony.

“Despite multiple objections from defense counsel, the trial court allowed Holt to testify about an alleged confession of uncharged criminal conduct by the defendant dating back to 2003,” the court papers read, citing Holt’s claim in court that Josh talked to the Holts about the molestation scandal.

Duggar is trying to allege here that Holt bringing up this incident from his quasi youth impacted the jury and that the “prosecution failed to disclose key facts undermining her credibility” as a witness.

He now says she had made numerous “anti-Duggar” statements on social media and has a “deep-rooted desire to destroy the Duggar family.”

According to The Sun, Josh went on in the latest filing:

“In many ways, she resembled a bitter ex who hated Joshua since she couldn’t have him for her own daughter. She also participated in paid, anti-Duggar media productions, including an Amazon docuseries, appearing alongside her husband, which directly defamed and disparaged the Duggar family.

:This pattern of hostility and bias was not disclosed to the jury.”

Put this all together and Duggar believes he was “denied a fair trial” as a result of Bobye Holt’s biase on stand.

Other reasons for the guilty verdict to be tossed include “false testimony by a government agent,” a government agent’s alleged “perjury” and excluded evidence at trial of an “alternative perpetrator.”

It’s not abnormal, of course, for an inmate to file countless motions in an attempt to change his or her fate.

Duggar is desperate to be set free.

We’re not legal experts here at The Hollywood Gossip, but we feel very confident in saying this new motion will be denied and that Duggar will continue to rot in prison until at least 2032.

As he should.