Jessie J Undergoes Breast Cancer Surgery, Shares Health Update

Jessie J has provided fans and followers with update on her breast cancer treatment.

The singer shared a number of images and videos on Instagram late Monday as she reflected on her recent hospitalization and the surgery she was forced to undergo as a result of the aforementioned diagnosis, which Jessie J told the public about earlier this month.

Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium on June 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

“This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through,” the artist wrote alongside her post, which featured pictures and footage of her in her hospital bed pre- and post-surgery, along with lovely photo of her partner, Chanan Colman, doting on the star as he held her hand and kissed on her forehead.

In one video, Jessie can be seen singing as she awaits the procedure.

In another, the tearful singer looked back on missing her and Colman’s two-year old son.

“I was imagining Sky saying, ‘I love you, Mummy,’ and I was saying, ‘I love you back,’” Jessie said, emphasizing that she felt “so sore.”

Another video depicts Jessie J holding a bottle filled with blood drained from her breasts, which she joked looked like a “goji berry smoothie.”

Jessie J attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

To be clear, Jessie J is now at home, recovering from this surgery.

Not long after releasing her latest track in April, the celebrity said the following on social media this month:

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I’m a sharer. I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.

“I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word early.

“I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book.”

Jessie J poses in the winners room during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2023 at Etihad Arena on September 16, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for Paramount)

She seems to be holding true to that promise.

“Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit,” her latest post continued. “I am home now, to rest and wait for my results.”

Concluded Jessie J:

“Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this.”

This update came a week after the singer addressed a sold-out crowd at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdon on June 16, at her final show before her surgery and breast cancer treatment plan began.

She told the crowd it was her “last show before I go to beat breast cancer,” adding on stage:

“So it’s so special to me, you have no idea.”