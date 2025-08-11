Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Death of Matthew Perry: ‘Part of Me Thinks This …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been nearly two years since Matthew Perry passed away.

And one of the TV legend’s most famous co-stars is now offering new insights into his tragically short life.

Some of Jennifer Aniston’s remarks might prove controversial — but they’re sure to be relatable to anyone who’s watched a loved one lose their battle with addiction or chronic illness.

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston arrive on September 10, 1995 at the 47th annual Emmy awards in Pasadena. (Photo by VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

Aniston says ‘Friends’ cast ‘mourned’ Perry for years before his death

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston opened up about her feelings about her friend’s passing, two years on.

“It almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight,” she revealed.

“We did everything we could when we could,” Aniston added, likely referring to her Friends costars, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow.

Aniston made the painful admission that Perry’s death might have been preferable to the continued agony of his struggle to get sober.

The cast of the hit US TV show “Friends” from L to R: Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox pose for photographers as they arrive for the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards 21 January in Beverly Hills. (Photo credit should read MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better,” the actress said. “I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”

While Aniston has paid tribute to Perry several times in the past, she has never before spoken so candidly about his tragic passing.

Perry died of a ketamine overdose in October of 2023. Five individuals have been charged in connection with his death, including two doctors who recently pleaded guilty to distributing ketamine.

In a 2022 interview, Perry estimated that he’d spent “$9 million or something [on] trying to get sober” after struggling with substance abuse since his adolescent years.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Perry and Aniston’s friendship was famously close

“Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Aniston wrote on her Instagram page following Perry’s death.

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply,” she continued, adding:

“He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

Matthew Perry brought joy to millions over the course of his tragically brief life. Sadly, in the end, his own pain proved to be unendurable.

Our thoughts go out to Perry’s loved ones as they continue to mourn the comedy legend.