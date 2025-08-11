Kelly Clarkson Tearfully Changed Lyrics in Brandon Blackstock Tribute, Video Reveals

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Even before her ex’s passing, Kelly Clarkson was publicly mourning Brandon Blackstock.

Fans just didn’t know what it was about yet.

Back in July, less than two weeks before her ex-husband’s death, Clarkson choked up on stage.

At the time, she explained that she had changed the lyrics to a very personal song. Now, we all understand why.

Kelly Clarkson reworked a song while Brandon Blackstock was on his deathbed

A TikTok video from Kelly Clarkson’s July 26 Vegas show has resurfaced in a new light.

As you can see, the singer was visibly tearful on stage as she spoke about what a song means — and has meant — to her.

We now have the context to understand is a tearful processing of Brandon Blackstock’s terminal cancer, and the life that they once shared together.

Clarkson revealed that, in 2023, she had changed the lyrics of “Piece by Piece.”

That was, notably, three years following her split from Blackstock.

As most may recall, their divorce was a deeply contentious one.

That version was angry, reflecting the bitterness that she had felt at that time. So, for her July performance, she had reworked the lyrics again — making them feel more mature.

What are the new lyrics?

“I’m learning every day how to love me. I let go of the shame that you taught me,” Kelly Clarkson sings, presumably to Brandon Blackstock, in the updated lyrics.

“Piece by piece,” she continues, “I restored the faith that a heart can still beat even if it breaks.”

That definitely sounds like the song of someone who had a bitter breakup but has made peace with the split and has decided to learn and grow from it.

At the time, people likely had all sorts of theories about Clarkson becoming emotional.

After all, these deeply personal songs tend to be evocative for fans — to say nothing of the singers themselves.

But, at that time, Clarkson had not yet disclosed Blackstock’s illness.

Only hours after she shared that sad news, he passed away.

Even though they were exes, this will take time to process and heal

On August 7, Brandon Blackstock passed away of cancer.

He had been quietly battling for his health for years. However, reports say that things had taken a grim turn in recent months.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife is set to return for Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show next month.

There is a chance that she has the contractual wiggle room to avoid live tapings of The Voice.

Only time will tell how she is feeling when her coaching duties resume.