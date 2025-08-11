Cash Warren Steps Out With Jessica Alba Lookalike: Who is Hana Sun Doerr?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Cash Warren dating a Jessica Alba lookalike?

Whether she is a “lookalike” of his ex-wife is contentious. And it’s probably subjective

But the young woman with whom he was photographed is gorgeous. She is also 21 years younger than he is.

Right on the heels of Alba dating a hot younger actor, it looks like Warren’s taking a cue from her.

Is Cash Warren dating a Jessica Alba lookalike after their split?

On Thursday, August 7, 46-year-old Cash Warren and 25-year-old Hana Sun Doerr enjoyed a late dinner out, Hello Magazine reports.

After, the two awaited the valet and headed off in a BMW.

There was even a photo, as you can see in the video below.

We of course do not know the status of what, if any, relationship they might have.

Warren has “liked” several of Doerr’s Instagram posts, but that generally means very little.

Except, of course, when it means everything.

Warren had previously stated that he was single, but that may have changed since then.

Who is Hana Sun Doerr?

Last month, we reported that Jessica Alba was dating the hot, younger actor, Danny Ramirez.

They, too, have an age gap — albeit closer to half Warren and Doerr’s.

Of course, most would not realize that Alba is older, given that the legendary beauty does appear to know about aging.

Doerr is known for her extensive modeling work. She was also in Minx (2022).

As we also reported, Warren weighed in on his ex-wife’s new relationship.

“I’m happy for her,” he told TMZ in July, though admitting that he has not met the hunky MCU actor.

When it came to whether Warren himself was dating, he replied:

“No, let me know if you’ve got anybody.”

Is she really a ‘lookalike’ though?

A lot of people immediately characterized Doerr as a Jessica Alba lookalike, which at the very least would imply that Cash Warren has a type.

Truth be told, Alba and Doerr are both very pretty women with … faces and hair and stuff.

They do not really resemble each other in any meaningful way, except that they are pretty and slender human women with prominent lips and more-than-decent eyebrows.

However, we are aware that facial recognition can vary widely from person to person.

Some of the people labeling Doerr a “lookalike” probably perceive the two women as looking very similar.