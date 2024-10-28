Jennifer Aniston Shares Sad Tribute To Matthew Perry 1 Year After His Death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s true that no one told you life was going to be this way.

For millions of fans of Friends, losing Matthew Perry last year was a shocking and devastating blow. But the hurt was that much harder on those who knew him best, like the co-stars from the hit show that made him – and them – household names forever.

On the first anniversary of Matthew’s passing, Jennifer Aniston was the first to post a tribute to Matthew on her social media. It was simple, sweet, and proved just how much she loved him.

Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow pose backstage at the 29th Annual People’s Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center January 12, 2003 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jon Koplaff/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Broken Heart With Fans

On October 28, 2023, the world was forced to say good-bye to Matthew Perry. He tragically died at the age 54.

A year later, still nursing a broken heart, his friend and Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston posted on Instagram to honor his memory. “1 year,” she wrote, alongside a broken heart emoji, a dove emoji, and a link to the Matthew Perry Foundation.

A woman of few words, but rather than speak her feelings, she showed them instead, sharing a carousel of images from her years of friendship with Matthew.

In the first photo, the pair are quite young, sharing a bagel while seemingly shooting promo shots for the first season of the show. From there she posted a sweet throwback from the 3rd season, where Matthew kissed her head.

But she didn’t stop there.

Memories

The next photo is a behind-the-scenes shot of a group hug shared by the cast of Friends while they filmed the finale episode in season 10. Matthew’s face is the clearest one visible as the six stars squish together in the moment.

And finally, Jennifer shared a smiling solo photo of Matthew from an interview, a laugh on his face. It’s the way many of us will choose to remember him.

Over the last year, Jennifer has been asked about Matthew a number of times during interviews and every time, it’s hard for her to articulate just how sad she’s been since his passing.

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know,” she said, through tears in first interview after his passing with Variety.

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

Cast members from “Friends,” which won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002, pose together at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards. (LEE CELANO/AFP via Getty Images)

“I Will Always Smile When I Think of You”

Matthew died in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles in 2023. His cause of death was later determined to be acute effects of ketamine, with drowning and coronary artery disease as contributing factors.

Within the week of his passing, the cast of Friends not only released a joint statement, but they also came out individually to honor his memory. Their messages were sorrowful and poignant, but it was Matt Leblanc, who was the ying to Perry’s yang on the show, that did what Chandler would’ve done. He injected some humor into his tribute.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” Matt posted on Instagram two weeks after Perry’s passing. “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

He added:” Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”