Lil Tay Likens OnlyFans Success to Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter After (Allegedly) …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lil Tay is on par with Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter, to hear her tell it.

In 2016, she rose to fame as a tween, boasting about her alleged wealth. And, in 2023, she shocked the world with a death hoax.

About two weeks ago, the once-viral shockfluencer turned 18 years old.

She immediately applied to become an OnlyFans creator — and, according to her, has eclipsed Bhad Bhabie’s record and gained over $1 million in her first 24 hours on the platform.

Days before her milestone birthday, Lil Tay teased her plans for early adulthood. (Image Credit: YouTube)

How much did Lil Tay earn after signing up for OnlyFans?

According to Lil Tay, she raked in over $1 million within the first few hours on OnlyFans.

She turned 18 on January 29, and of course did not get greenlit until the platform verified her age.

We have to emphasize that we cannot confirm her numbers. The adult media subscription platform does not disclose that sort of thing.

Also, Lil Tay — who was born Claire Eileen Qi Hope and is now named Tay Tian (Tian being her mother’s surname) — has a long history of inflammatory falsehoods.

Especially where it concerns money. Genuinely, it is how she became famous.

In August 2025, just over a week after turning 18, Lil Tay claimed that she had made over $1 million in her first three hours as an OnlyFans creator. If true, it was a new record. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“Not bad for 3 hours,” Tay tweeted on August 3.

“We broke the f–k out of that onlyfans record,” she declared.

Accompanying these words was a photograph of what appeared to be an OnlyFans payout totalling over $1 million.

All of this is not without controversy

Lil Tay, who has compared herself to Sydney Sweeney and to Sabrina Carpenter (likening herself to their child), claims to have usurped Bhad Bhabie’s day-one subscription crown.

It allegedly took the rapper twice as long on OnlyFans to make $1 million.

She, too, joined immediately after turning 18.

We of course cannot verify these numbers. Lil Tay also has a longstanding beef with Bhabie. But then, who doesn’t?

By the way, loath as many may be to admit it, but Tay cooked with “Stuck In July.” It is, we fear, a bop.

Unfortunately, reactionaries and twisted opportunists — including some on the political Left, where you’d normally expect to find people supporting basic human rights — are trying to use Tay’s success to rail against OnlyFans, or to raise the minimum age for online sex work.

Folks, are adult men who count down the days until a minor turns 18 absolute creeps? Of course. But even they aren’t committing a crime by signing up for an adult’s OnlyFans.

We’re not sure if Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter love Lil Tay name-dropping them like she has

These reactionaries are talking about effectively punishing adult women by no longer allowing them to make money from creeps. And they’re playing right into Project 2025’s hands.

Anyway, while Lil Tay comparing herself to Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter may be a bit of a stretch, they are all blonde women. And, now, they’re all successful.

Tay has come a long way since she was a tween posing in homes that she did not own, pretending to flaunt her wealth.

Now she (allegedly) has actual bragging rights.