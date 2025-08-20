Jillian Michaels Fires Back at “Egregious” Claims in Netflix Biggest Loser …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jillian Michaels is fighting mad.

On August 19, the fitness trainer took to Instagram in order to deny many of the claims made about her in Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser, a Netflix documentary that covers the competition show’s supposed missteps.

The program features behind-the-scenes details about some of the decisions made by its cast, crew and showrunners during its 18-season run.

In short? It makes it sound as if Michaels and others high up at The Biggest Loser forced contestants into dangerous weight loss methods.

The Free Press’ Honestly with Bari Weiss hosts Jillian Michaels (pictured), Vani Hari, and Calley Means on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images Uber, X and The Free Press host Inauguration Eve)

In the three-episode docuseries, Dr. Robert Huizenga — The Biggest Loser’s medical adviso — says Michaels often ignored his medical advice.

At another point in the show, Michaels is accused of restricting contestants from eating enough calories,” prompting her to share a screenshot from a 2010 email between herself and a contestant about how many calories to consume.

“I have an example of a direct written correspondence with a contestant, while she was home for the holidays during filming,” Michaels wrote in the caption, “in which I explicitly instructed her to consume 1,600 calories per day.”

Michaels shared two more alleged screenshots with The Biggest Loser staffers that emphasized her “ongoing priority of ensuring contestants were adequately nourished and the need to provide a steady supply of fresh food in the BL house to guarantee ready access to calories.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Jillian Michaels visits SiriusXM Studios on January 6, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Here is an email chain with @bobharper – the Biggest Loser’s producers – @drhuizenga’s guy, Sandy Krum, who stayed on set with us and distributed the fat burners about which ‘fat burners’ / caffeine pills to purchase the contestants,” Michaels also wrote.

“This is one email of many that shows: Dr. Huizenga did approve caffeine pills on many seasons of Biggest Loser. Bob Harper not only knew about the caffeine pills the ‘stackers fat burner’ were actually his suggestion.

“I wanted to use my brand instead because they were cleaner and had no more than 200mg of caffeine (equivalent to a strong cup of coffee). Caffeine was NEVER banned on The Biggest Loser.

Michaels added:

“Wild how some folks still lie like it’s 1985 before texts and email were a thing.”

Indeed, Jillian is saying she has receipts.

HIIT class with personal trainer Jillian Michaels from the Biggest Loser at the first day of the Wellness Your Way Festival at the Colorado Convention Center on August 16, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival)

Following her social media tirade, Michaels told TMZ in a phone interview that she is considering filing a lawsuit. She said the docuseries is “so egregious and so damaging that I don’t think I have a choice.”

Michaels was a big part of The Biggest Loser when it premiered in 2004, starring as the coach of the Red Team and competing against Harper’s Blue Team.

She worked on the show on and off for a decade before leaving for good in 2014.

The reality show challenged contestants to lose weight through diet and exercise, awarding a prize of $250,000 to the individual who lost the most weight..