Jack Black Sparks Concern Amid Reports of ‘Out of Control Eating and Drinking’

A whole new generation is discovering Jack Black these days, thanks to his work in such high-profile projects as A Minecraft Movie and Borderlands.

But it seems that fans old and new are sharing concerns over the beloved star’s lifestyle.

A new report claims that those fears are shared by members of Black’s inner circle, who believe that the actor and musician is on a destructive path.

Jack Black attends the “Kung Fu Panda 4” Australian Premiere on March 16, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

‘Insiders’ express fears about Jack Black’s health

“He looks huge and bloated. His eating and maybe his drinking have gotten out of control,” one anonymous source tells Radar Online.

“He swore he would get healthy and was going to the gym and posting funny videos of his workouts; he even hired a trainer,” the insider added.

Sources say Black’s recent lack of interest in fitness and nutrition is especially disappointing, as he had recently decided to lose weight and be more active.

Black began the year by posting a video of himself lifting weights.

Jack Black attends the World Premiere of “A Minecraft Movie” at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

“It’s about sweat equity,” the actor joked in the clip, adding:

“It’s about keeping up with the Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnsons of the world.”

The video reportedly sparked hopes that Black had decided to “take his health seriously,” but one insider says “he seems to have given up.”

“If he is still going to the gym, he’s not making much of an effort to shed the excess weight. Now, pals are hoping he gets back on the treadmill before it’s too late,” they remarked.

Jack Black attends The Skatepark Project Gala at Chateau Marmont on November 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Skatepark Project)

Doctor expresses concern for Jack Black’s health

The outlet also spoke to Dr. Gabe Mirking, a physician who has not treated Black, but who nevertheless felt comfortable commenting on the comic’s health.

“His massive abdominal obesity is a known major risk factor for diabetes, as a fatty liver prevents the body from responding adequately to insulin,” Mirking remarked.

Despite Mirking’s concerns, no one outside of Jack and his actual physician knows if there’s any reason to be concerned about his health.

So while it’s easy for observers and tabloid outlets to throw shade, it’s possible that Mr. Black is in decent health and taking the steps he needs to in order to maintain.

Of course, this is 2025, so if he does manage to lose a ton of weight, everyone will just accuse him of going on Ozempic!