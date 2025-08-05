Gloria Estefan Defends Husband After Diddy Lawsuit: We Never Had a Secret Tunnel to …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Gloria Estefan and her husband have come up in a lawsuit against the disgraced rapper.

Despite Diddy’s outrageous partial acquittal, he will likely still end up spending time in prison.

And the lawsuits keep coming in. An acquittal does not protect you from civil court — remember O.J. Simpson?

One lawsuit alleges that a property that the legendary singer owned was used to transport him to one of Diddy’s infamous parties.

Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan attend the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

One Diddy lawsuit also mentions true music royalty

In April, a man named Manzaro Joseph filed a lawsuit alleging that he was sexually assaulted in 2015 at a party for Diddy’s son, Christian.

The alleged incident took place on Star Island.

The Miami Beach island is a location where, as the almost clumsily obvious name might imply, many of the rich and famous own property.

According to Joseph’s filing, he was transported in a tunnel into Diddy’s home after entering another estate through a back entrance.

That other estate’s owner, he claims, was Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio Estefan.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Joseph alleges that Gloria and Emilio saw him as he moved through their mansion, with Gloria allegedly shocked at his state and wanting to call an ambulance.

Emilio, he alleges, moved Gloria away from the scene.

Joseph claims that, at the party, he was drugged.

He also accuses Diddy of placing a sex toy on his head and walking him around the party at one point. At this point, most are familiar with Diddy’s reputation.

Honoree Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan attend the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala at The Beverly Hilton on May 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What does Gloria Estefan have to say about that?

Us Weekly reports that Gloria Estafan has written a declaration to the court, citing that she does own multiple homes — and previously owned a home next to Diddy’s property.

She “categorically [denies] each and every allegation about me and my husband.”

Gloria added that she and her husband did not reside in the property that was adjacent to Diddy’s.

However, family members did. “Had strangers appeared” at the residence “after midnight in early April 2015 that would have no doubt been reported to me or to Emilio,” she wrote.

Disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs gestures in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“No such thing happened. Particularly given the occupants of [the home], I know that no parties were thrown during that time period,” Gloria wrote. One of the occupants was a small child at the time.

She also wrote that Joseph could not have entered the home through the back, as visitors would need to pass the front gates — plural — no matter what.

“At no time was there ever any ‘tunnel’ between the two houses, at least not while we owned [the home sold to Diddy],” Gloria added.

“I believe this fact could have been easily verified through the public records of the City of Miami Beach.”

Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan attend Gloria Estefan’s “RaÃ­ces” Album Release Party at Paradise Plaza in the Miami Design District on May 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Is this a case of mistaken identity? Who’s misremembering?

“I was never in [Diddy’s] house and [Diddy] was never in either our residence or family house, except after [Diddy] purchased the family house in 2021,” Gloria Estefan emphasized.

She strongly lamented that her husband had become involved in this lawsuit, given that she believes that there are factual errors.

Obviously, we cannot claim to know the facts of the case. Clearly, at least one person is remembering events very differently than at least one other person.

And no, we don’t think that we can count upon Diddy himself to clear things up.