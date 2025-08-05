Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted House-Hunting In His Hometown: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Another football season is right around the corner.

And while Travis Kelce might be laser-focused on bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City, he’s got a different Midwest city on his mind this week.

According to a new report, Travis and Taylor Swift were recently spotted house-hunting in his hometown of Cleveland.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Is Taylor soon to become a resident of the Buckeye State?

Local media outlet Cleveland Scene reports that Tay and Trav “visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio’s tony eastside suburbs on that visit.”

This is big news for a number of reasons:

For starters, this means that Taylor and Travis are likely to move in together once the upcoming NFL season ends.

On top of that, we now know that there are “opulent homes” in Northeast Ohio. Who knew?! (Just kidding, Cleveland!)

US musician Taylor Swift and US NFL football player Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Anyway, Taylor and Travis have been dating for a couple of years now, and they’ve spent much of that time cohabiting.

But between her record-breaking world tour and the rigors of the NFL season, they’ve also spent quite a lot of time in different parts of the world.

Now, it looks like the world’s most beloved couple will be making their home in Cleveland once Travis’ football career comes to an end.

(Kelce has not yet announced that he’ll be retiring from the NFL after this season, but it’s a safe bet. He turns 36 in October, which is approximately 94 in tight end years.)

And naturally, that news has fans wondering what else the future holds for this lanky duo.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

What’s next for Taylor and Travis?

For over a year now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Taylor and Travis are secretly engaged.

And while that’s entirely possible, the only new rings she’s been rocking in public lately have been Travis’ Super Bowl rings.

If Tay and Trav wind up closing on a house together, you can bet that the rumor mill will start churning like never before.

But any nuptials will likely have to wait until Travis’ campaign for a final Super Bowl victory comes to an end.

We’re sure Taylor will be cheering him on every step of the way.