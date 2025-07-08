Diddy Used Notorious B.I.G’s Shirt to Masturbate, Ejaculated on Victim, New Lawsuit …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sean “Diddy” Combs may have been acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but that doesn’t mean his legal troubles have come to an end.

Combs was convicted on two lesser charges, and he’s still behind bars awaiting sentencing.

On top of that, accusers keep coming out of the woodwork accusing Combs of all manner of misconduct — with the latest claiming Diddy disrespected the legacy of a hip hop legend in truly nauseating fashion.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends TimesTalks Presents: An Evening with Sean “Diddy” Combs at The New School on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Will Diddy soon be headed back to court?

According to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, an anonymous male accuser claims that Diddy masturbated in front of him using a shirt that had once belonged to the late Notorious B.I.G.

The John Doe says Combs then threw the used shirt in his lap, getting semen all over him.

According to the lawsuit, this all unfolded at a Los Angeles warehouse in 2020.

Honoree Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Diddy allegedly invited a group of people to listen to an unreleased Biggie project and then offered them large quantities of drugs, including ketamine.

John Doe says he eventually wound up in a room of the warehouse alone with Combs, and the disgraced mogul defiled his former mentor’s shirt and tossed it at the alleged victim.

The accuser says Diddy laughed and said, “RIP, Biggie,” before exiting the room.

John Doe says that was just one of many troubling encounters he had with Diddy over the years, including one in which he was forced to perform oral sex on the rapper.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Now, he’s suing Diddy for sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress. It’s one of several lawsuits Combs is still facing as he awaits his sentencing and anticipates a release from prison that could come as early as October.

Could Diddy wind up facing further criminal charges?

Diddy’s legal troubles began with a civil suit:

Ex-girlfriend Cassie sued him for battery in 2023, and while Combs settled out of court, the lawsuit and ensuing investigation eventually led to his arrest and imprisonment.

It’s possible that something similar could happen again. But after suffering a humiliating defeat in court, it would take a lot for prosecutors to come after Combs again.

In other words, Diddy is probably safe from being arrested (once he’s released, that is), but the lawsuits against him can’t stop, won’t stop (to quote the man himself).