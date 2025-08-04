Donald Trump Blasts Charlamagne Tha God as “Racist Sleazebag”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump has turned his attention to yet another celebrity.

Not long after telling the world that he thinks Beyonce and Oprah ought to go to prison, the President of the United States continued to focus on what’s important to dragging the heck out of Charlamagne Tha God.

It all started after the podcast host sat down for an a Fox News interview with Lara Trump… during which he said “traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back” from the MAGA base due to Trump’s alleged connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn upon return to the White House in Washington, DC on August 3, 2025 after spending the weekend at his Bedminster residence. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Explained Charlamagne during this segment:

“I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to. I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do.”

He added:

“They know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up. The MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base.”

Indeed, many of Trump’s long-time supporters seem quite angry that he hasn’t unveiled all the names who were associated with Epstein — those believed to have acted in very appropriate and likely illegal ways with women under the age of 18.

This is likely because Donald Trump is among these people.

Charlamagne Tha God during an interview on “My View With Lara Trump” at Fox News Studios on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne ‘The God’ on her show,” Trump wrote via Truth Social in response. “(Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD’ when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?)”

Continued the totally stable Commander-in-Chief:

“He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done.”

As you can see below, Trump then referred to Charlamagne as a “dope” and patted himself on the back for imaginary accomplishments:

(Truth Social)

This post right here was followed by a response from Charlamagne on Instagram Sunday.

Along with a photo of Trump’s message, he also shared an excerpt from The Daily Show, along with a clip of his Fox News appearance.

Citing his real name, the star wrote:

“President Trump was better off going after Urkel tho because he is really Scraping The Bottom of The Black Barrel coming at me. You can’t go from MLK JR, President Obama, Oprah, Beyonce, to a sleezebag name Lenard.

“Anyway Yes I Believe There Is A Political Coup happening in the Republican Party and I appreciate @laraleatrump having me on #MyView last night to talk about that amongst many other things.”