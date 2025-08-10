Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Exactly Deny Latest Pregnancy Rumor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Another day, another question over the state of Kourtney Kardashian’s womb.

Late this past week, the reality star seemed to address speculation over whether she was pregnant with her fifth child.

Underneath an August 8 photo dump recapping her family’s trip to Idaho, one user remarked, “Rumors have it that you’re pregnant Kourtney.”

Just about a month earlier, fans had asked the same question.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

This time around, In response, Kourtney playfully denied the claims.

“Eating pancakes,” she quipped. “And jumping off cliffs.”

One could argue that Kardashian isn’t exactly issuing a denial here.

But this sort of retort has become Kourtney’s norm amid endless chatter that she’s expecting once more.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the runway for the Boohoo X Kourtney Kardashian fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Weeks earlier, for example, Kardashian fired back at similar pregnancy speculation by writing online:

“Or breast-feeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best damn life, baby.”

The veteran star shares 21-month-old son Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband Barker… as well as Mason Disick, 15; Penelope Disick, 13; and Reign Disick, 10; with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian is 46 years old and likely all set on the parenting front.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The Poosh founder has often been outspoken when it comes to her postpartum body.

“Dear new mommies,” Kourtney wrote in an April 7 Instagram Story.

“Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then the period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it.

“I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas )

Kourtney — who has also dealt with questions over whether Justin Bieber is her baby daddy — is also still breastfeeding her son. Proudly.

“World Breast-feeding Week! 21 months and going strong,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, sharing a nursing snapshot.

“I told my baby, we would breast-feed when he was in my tummy every day after doctors told me he probably wouldn’t be able to breast-feed…

“I prayed about it, and I believed it. Blessed and grateful for this beautiful life and experience together with my baby.”