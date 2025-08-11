Ana de Armas-Tom Cruise Romance In Trouble Already, Insiders Claim

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s only been a few days since Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise confirmed their romance by strolling hand-in-hand during a vacation in Vermont.

But it seems that the A-list couple is already experiencing trouble in paradise.

Insiders say Ana has become frustrated with several aspects of the relationship, and she might be on the verge of calling it quits.

Ana de Armas attends the premiere of “Eden” during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Ana de Armas has grown frustrated with secretive relationship, source claims

Though they’ve been spotted exchanging mild PDAs, Tom and Ana have yet to confirm that they’re dating.

And sources say Ana is fed up with all the secrecy.

“Ana is head over heels for Tom, but she’s losing patience with the sneaking around,” one insider tells Radar Online.

The source adds that Ana “played along at first,” but as her relationship with Tom nears its six-month anniversary, her patience is apparently “wearing very thin.”

Tom Cruise attends the “Mission Impossible â€“ The Final Reckoning” Mexico Red Carpet and Premiere at Auditorio Nacional on May 20, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“She wants to be acknowledged as his girlfriend and doesn’t understand what’s holding him back,” says the insider, adding:

“She’s in a tough spot because Tom expects everyone around him to do things his way and never takes it well when people push back.”

Yes, the famously hyper-disciplined Tom isn’t exactly known for his flexibility — and it sounds like Ana is running out of patience.

Will Ana’s desire for a family affect her relationship with Tom?

The matter might be further complicated by Ana’s desire to start a family.

“I’d like to have children and a family, soon if possible. But it’s not just up to me,” Ana recently told Italy’s F Magazine (according to The Daily Mail).

Ana de Armas attends the World Premiere of “Ballerina” at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Lionsgate UK)

“As we know, love is unpredictable; you never know when true love will arrive. Relationships can’t be controlled: Life isn’t a movie.”

Ana is only 37, but Tom is 63 — and he’s been less successful as a family man than as a movie star.

In fact, insiders claim that Tom hasn’t seen daughter Suri in over a decade. Needless to say, he might not be eager to repeat the death-defying stunt known as fatherhood anytime soon.

Then again, we all know that Mr. Cruise likes a challenge, and there have been whispers that he might wish to atone for his past mistakes by launching a “do-over” family with Ana.

Whatever the case, it sounds like Ana is growing impatient with Tom’s fear of commitment.

We’re sure she’s not expecting a wedding ring anytime soon. But a public confirmation of their relationship would likely be a welcome gesture after six months of dating on the down-low.