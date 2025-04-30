Brittany Cartwright Trashes Jax Taylor As a Lover: “No Stamina, No Nothing”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brittany Cartwright is not done with her ex-husband.

When it comes to making personal attacks, that is.

She is most definitely done with Jax Taylor when it comes to any action between the sheets.

Brittany and Jax on May 6, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Getty)

The Vanderpump Rules star didn’t hold back this week during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, responding to a question about Taylor’s bedroom skills by rating him on a scale of one to 10.

“There was times when he was about a seven or an eight,” Cartwright said on air. “ut majority of the time, no stamina — no nothing.”

Ouch, huh?!?

And we thought it was harsh when Brittany slammed Jax as being too controlling.

TV personalities Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

In general? When it comes to how Taylor performed as a lover? On the aforementioned scale?

“I’d say a two or a three,” Cartwright concluded to Cohen.

The Bravo personality filed for divorce back in August after about five years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listing the date of separation as January 24, 2024.

“I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch,” Brittany previously said on the topic of her divorce.

“I’m not saying this for anyone to feel badly, but I know that this is the life I chose and I’m so fortunate in many ways. I always want to be real with y’all.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The celebrities don’t appear to be on especially awful terms, but each has taken a personal jab at the other.

For his part, Taylor also delved into life behind closed doors with Cartwright as a recent guest with sex therapist Dr. Emily Morse on his In the Mind of a Man podcast.

“Faking orgasms, now do men do this?” the Valley alum asked during this conversation. “Yes, because I have.

“I don’t mean to fake it, but there’s just some times where you’re just like, ‘I’m not gonna get there.'”

Jax Taylor attends the LA art show opening night premiere party hosted by Jenna Dewan at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show)

Taylor has admitted to a cocaine addiction and said he spent time in rehab this year.

But Cartwright doesn’t think her ex is a changed man.

“His behaviors are still alarming, and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum,” she told People magazine this winter, adding that co-parenting her three-year-old son Cruz with Jax “is still a challenge and very difficult.”

Added Brittany in ominous fashion:

“For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he’s instilled on our family over the years.”



