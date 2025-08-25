Britney Spears Says Sam Asghari Marriage ‘Almost Felt Like a Fake …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears is putting her marriage to Sam Asghari in context.

Specifically, she is likening the erstwhile union to a “fake distraction” as she grappled with real pain.

In addition to Britney’s latest nude photo, she’s thinking back upon her ex.

Was there love? Sure. But she’s reflecting upon the trauma and loss that may have influenced her choices.

Honoree Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Britney Spears is reflecting upon the ‘hardest years’ of her life

In the evening on Sunday, August 24, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a lengthy caption, reflecting upon her life.

“We’re just people,” she began. “So fragile and human.”

Britney then expressed: “The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years.”

On August 24, Britney Spears shared a lengthy Instagram caption reflecting upon estrangement from her sons, the “distraction” of her erstwhile marriage, and relishing the simple freedoms that she did not possess during her years under a conservatorship. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I was cut off from calling or texting,” Britney recalled of her estrangement.

“And I remember [being] in shock,” she added. Fortunately,s he has since rekindled her bond with her now-adult sons.

Britney shared: “my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears.”

The emotional release of crying can help people to endure many painful moments.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on September 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

‘It almost felt like a fake distraction’

“It’s weird,” Britney Spears then remarked.

“Me and Sam were married,” she acknowledged.

“But it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it,” Britney characterized.

Que le pasa a Britney Spears ??? pic.twitter.com/2HQyYsut4O — Diego Gil (@OyeDiegoGil) August 24, 2025

“Well I know I’m healing [because] I’m hungry again like a child or baby,” Britney shared.

“I’m so hungry it hurts,” she described.

“And when I eat its like it’s my first time ever eating in my life.”

Britney added: “I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “One Upon A Time…In Hollywood” at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Now, she is healing and embracing her ability to choose

“Today I thank jesus for food,” Britney Spears expressed.

“It [feels] like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where I’m from…”

She concluded: “My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life … so silly and embarrassing I’m going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now …god bless u all.”

For the record, it is not silly and should not feel embarrassing for a woman whose father infamously regulated her diet, medication, and lifestyle to relish in making her own choices. Good for her.