Tom Cruise Wants to Replace Suri With ‘Do-Over Baby’ By Ana de Armas: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s looking more and more like Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are actually dating.

Tom and Ana recently spent her birthday together, further fueling rumors that their romance is getting serious.

The reports have received a mixed response from the public, which makes sense.

After all, Tom is both an internationally beloved film icon and a deeply weird dude with a very messy personal life, who is 25 years Ana’s senior.

Tom Cruise attends the Australian Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at ICC Sydney on July 03, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Rocket K/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Cruise doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to long-term relationships, and he might be even more inept as a parent.

So it makes sense that his non-existent relationship with Suri, his 18-year-old daughter by ex-wife Katie Holmes, is not his favorite topic of conversation.

Tom’s number one rule: No Suri!

In fact, insiders claim that Ana has been instructed not to mention Suri’s name in Tom’s presence.

“Don’t bring up Suri is his big thing,” one insider tells Radar Online, adding, “That topic is completely forbidden.”

Ana de Armas attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

“Tom is charming, generous and intense, but he’s also deeply structured,” the source added.

“He has strict rules about what can and can’t be talked about, and Suri is the ultimate red line.”

The site also reports that Tom is hoping to have a “do-over baby” by Ana in order to “make up for his failure with Suri.”

We’re not sure if parenting works that way, but it’s an interesting approach!

Tom Cruise attends the US Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“Ana was made aware early on that Tom won’t discuss Suri. It’s considered a painful subject. His inner circle knows it’s not to be mentioned – ever,” a second source tells Radar.

Tom reportedly hasn’t seen Suri in several years, so Ana probably didn’t need to be told that that particular subject is verboten.

Of course the Suri, ban is not the only new rule for Ana to follow.

Tom is famously fastidious about every aspect of his lifestyle and public image, and every partner of his is reportedly briefed on how to play their part.

Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“Tom is incredibly calculated with his image. Every move is curated. If he and Ana are seen together, it’s only because he allowed it. Her team has to run everything through his people now,” the second insider explains:

“She’s had to adapt fast – there are rules about travel, public appearances, interviews and even social media. No selfies, no tagging, and definitely no casual comments about Tom’s past. Especially not Suri.”

Interestingly, the source claims that Ana has met Tom’s eldest two kids, with whom he’s reportedly maintained a close relationship.

But something tells us Suri won’t be meeting up with Dad and his new girlfriend when she comes home from college next Thanksgiving break.

“Dating Tom means entering his world,” the insider says. “And some parts of that world stay permanently off-limits.”