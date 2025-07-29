Ana de Armas Confirms Tom Cruise Romance, Throws Instagram Shade at Nicole Kidman: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For several weeks now, we’ve been reporting on the rumor that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are dating.

The actors have been spotted together on numerous occasions, and they even spent Ana’s birthday together in London.

Now, we have what might be the most conclusive evidence yet that these two are romantically involved.

And it all started with some major Instagram shade.

Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ana de Armas accused of shading Nicole Kidman on Instagram

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Ana “liked” an Instagram post that basically called Nicole out for lying about her history of cosmetic work.

“When you keep it real #nicolekidman,” the post read, alongside a close-up photo of the star’s face. The account tagged its location as the name of a popular derma-filler technique.

Ana appeared to have smashed that like button, indicating that she approved of the shade thrown in Nicole’s direction.

“Lol let’s see what she looks like at almost 60,’ one person wrote about de Armas,” one commenter reacted, according to the Mail.

Nicole Kidman attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“It fascinates me when people in their 20s and 30s are rude about people aging. Like, where do you think you’re headed? And do you know what the alternative to aging is?” another added.

“Having a one sided internet beef with your boyfriend’s wife from 20 years ago this openly is just absurd lol,’ a third chimed in.

“Looks fade, talent doesn’t. Nicole’s had a 40 year career. Let’s see where Ana’s is in 10,” one Reddit user offered, while another observed, “Nicole Kidman has more talent, beauty, and grace than she ever will have.”

You get the idea.

The controversy comes as Tom and Ana appear to have confirmed that they’re romantically involved.

Ana de Armas attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spotted holding hands in Vermont

According to a new report from TMZ, Tom and Ana are no longer hiding their relationship.

While they have yet to make any sort of official announcement, they were photographed strolling hand-in-hand in Woodstock, Vermont after taking in an Oasis concert in London over the weekend.

If these two are really an item, then the romance is likely to be a mildly controversial one.

After all, Cruise is 26 years de Armas’ senior, and his personal life is always a matter of widespread speculation.

But we know that one important figure has already given this A-list pairing her seal of approval:

Katie Holmes recently “liked” an Instagram post reporting on the couple’s canoodling.

So we guess Ana doesn’t have beef with all of Tom’s exes!