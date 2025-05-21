Tom Cruise Dodges Father’s Day Question Amid Ongoing Estrangement From Suri

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By some metrics, Tom Cruise is the biggest movie star on the planet.

But sadly, when it comes to his parenting, the film icon still has plenty of room for improvement.

With Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning hitting theaters this week, Cruise has been tirelessly promoting his final outing as Ethan Hunt.

Tom Cruise attends the Australian Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at ICC Sydney on July 03, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Rocket K/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

And while he seems to enjoy making the media rounds much more than most A-listers, earlier this week, Tom endured an awkward moment thanks to an unexpected question about his family.

Tom Cruise fields awkward Father’s Day question

Speaking with an E! News reporter at the New York City premiere of Final Reckoning, Cruise fielded a question about his family life.

“Father’s Day is just around the corner. What would an ideal Father’s Day look like for you?” the journalist asked.

Normally, that’s the sort of softball question that veteran stars easily knock out of the park. But Tom hasn’t seen daughter Suri in many years.

And there are rumors that he and his youngest child have permanently cut ties. In other words, Father’s Day probably isn’t his favorite holiday.

“You know…” Tom hesitantly answered before trailing off and shaking his head.

“Just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventures, having a great time.”

Yes, Tom answered a question about Father’s Day by talking about work and making no mention of his three kids.

For obvious reasons, Cruise was brutally roasted in the comments on YouTube.

Cruise rocked with allegations of negligent parenting

Tom Cruise attends the US Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“Seeing the daughter he has abandoned for a decade perhaps???” one user wrote, according to Page Six.

“Making movies? That’s definitely not a Dad activity. His loss,” another added.

“Not interested in answering the father question. His biggest failure,” a third chimed in.

Suri just finished up her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, and to the chagrin of many fans, Tom did not attend her high school graduation or help send her off to college.

A new lady in Tom’s life?

Tom Cruise attends the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

If you watch the clip above, you’ll notice that Cruise also references his “friend” Ana de Armas and slips in a plug for her new film Ballerina, which he describes as “the next installment in the [John] Wick franchise.”

Cruise and de Armas are rumored to be dating, and the reports seem more and more credible.

Earlier this month, Tom and Ana spent her birthday together in London. They enjoyed a helicopter tour of the city and dinner at a high-end Mexican restaurant.

So despite his busy schedule, Tom still has plenty of free time — he just chooses not to spend any of it with Suri.