Whitney Purvis: ’16 and Pregnant’ Star Arrested For Involuntary Manslaughter …

Troubled 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis has been arrested on involuntary manslaughter charges.

The news comes just one month after Purvis’ son Weston passed away at the age of 16.

The fact that two such unexpected incidents occurred in such rapid succession has caused many observers to jump to wild conclusions, but Whitney’s arrest appears to have nothing to do with her son’s passing.

Weston Gosa Jr., the son of ’16 and Pregnant’ star Whitney Purvis, has passed away at the age of 16. (YouTube)

Whitney Purvis arrested: Everything we know so far

According to a report from TMZ, Whitney was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia this morning. She remains in police custody.

Sources tell the outlet that Purvis has been accused of distributing a drug called Tranq, which is a combination of Fentanyl and Xylazine.

Police say the drug caused a victim named John Mark Harris to die of an overdose.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Purvis has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute.

Purvis’ history of legal issues

Purvis did not make the leap from 16 and Pregnant to the show’s wildly successful spinoff series Teen Mom.

And the years since her brush with stardom have been marred by legal troubles.

Whitney has been arrested at least three times, albeit for much lesser alleged crimes, including shoplifting a pregnancy test and failing to pay child support.

In 2022, she was arrested for making terrorist threats, but she was not forced to serve any time.

Whitney Purvis during one of her appearances on the first season of MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant.’ (MTV)

It’s unclear if she was acquitted or if she reached a plea deal that did not involve jail time.

In recent years there were hopes that Whitney had reached a more stable place in her life.

But last month, tragedy struck when her son passed away unexpectedly.

In a scathing social media rant, Whitney claimed that Weston’s death “could have been prevented.”

She lashed out at the boy’s father, accusing him of failure to provide medical care that could have saved Weston’s life.

The father has not responded publicly to Whitney’s allegations.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup notes, Weston was the very first child to be born on 16 and Pregnant.

At this time, very little is known about Whitney’s latest arrest or her relationship to the deceased.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.