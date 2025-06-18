Whitney Purvis Says Son’s Death ‘Could Have Been Prevented,’ Accuses Ex …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, former 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis lost her 7-year-old son earlier this month.

Weston Gosa Jr.’s cause of death is still unclear, but in a series of furious Facebook posts, Whitney now claims that her son’s passing “could have been prevented,” and she blames the boy’s father for refusing to pay for his health insurance.

She also alleges that Weson Gosa Sr. lied to her about the time of the boy’s funeral so that she would show up two hours late.

Weston Gosa Jr., the son of ’16 and Pregnant’ star Whitney Purvis, has passed away at the age of 16. (YouTube)

Whitney Purvis unleashes tirade against son’s father

Whitney began by accusing her ex of denying her entry to Weston Jr.’s funeral:

“I’ve let my sons father and [his] wife bash me online and make up their own narrative to make me sound horrible for years but I’m gonna stand up for myself this time. No one deserves to go thru what they put me thru. Just to clear up some things what happened over the weekend, my son’s funeral was this past Saturday,” she wrote.

“My son’s father told me it was at four and if you don’t know we have a horrible relationship, no matter how hard I’ve tried to get along he has always refused and will always do his best to make sure I suffer. You would think with little Weston dying that we could put our differences aside right? Nope. It always has to be drama. You had to be on a list to get into the funeral. Guess who wasn’t on the list? Me and all my friends and family were not allowed to come in,” Whitney continued, adding:

“It wouldnt matter what time I got there I wasnt getting in. If that wasn’t sick enough, they tried to spin it around and say I was 2 hours late to his funeral and i knew it was at two. Like come the hell on, I would never!! Use your brain! Who would come 2 hrs late. I was told four!”

Whitney Purvis during one of her appearances on the first season of MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant.’ (MTV)

Whitney says she’s not surprised by ex’s actions

From there, Whitney claimed that her ex’s recent behavior is exactly what she’s come to expect from him in recent years.

“If you don’t think Weston would lie to me about our son’s funeral then you don’t know Weston. I’m not saying I was the perfect parent by any means cause who is? But I know I didn’t deserve all this and neither did my kids,” he wrote.

“I hate that I have to even post this long novel but enough is enough. I’m grieving, I just lost my son and for him to do this to me is sickening and pure evil. This has been so traumatic. Even in my son’s death he couldn’t be a decent person not only for me but for little Weston.”

Whitney blames ex for son’s death citing lack of proper medical care

In a follow-up post, Whitney upped the ante and accused her ex of failing to provide their son with life-saving medical attention.

“My son had diabetes, Addison’s disease, and alpha one anti-trypsin deficiency, and he had no medical insurance, but he had a life insurance policy taken out on him. His dad bought five cars in the last six months but couldn’t pay for medical insurance,” she wrote.

“He brags about how much money he has and has the nerve to make a GoFundMe to help bury him when he was just going to cremate him anyway because it was the cheapest, plus he had the life insurance policy. His death could’ve been prevented,” Whitney continued, adding:

“He should have had a Dexcom/glucose monitor that alerted when his sugar was going up or down to a dangerous level. In our custody order, he was supposed to have medical insurance on our kids; that was part of our agreement.”

Whitney went on to state that she raised these complaints to Weston Sr. in the days before the funeral.

Needless to say, these are very serious allegations. Whitney’s ex has yet to respond to the situation publicly.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.