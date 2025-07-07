Elon Musk Blasts Epstein Files Memo: ‘What Is Ghislaine Maxwell In Prison …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Elon Musk kicked off his Monday morning by reigniting his feud with the Trump administration.

This time, his focus is less on the spending bill that caused his initial rift with Trump and more on the FBI and the Department of Justice’s conclusion that there are no “Epstein files,” and the notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was not murdered.

The finding came as a surprise to many, as the Trump administration made a show of distributing classified Epstein documents to a group of far-right influencers back in February.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Now, Musk has added his voice to the chorus of those criticizing the FBI and the DOJ for their conclusions.

Elon Musk lashes out in response to FBI, DOJ memo

Musk began by tweeting a photo of what he called “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter,” which was, of course, set to “0000.”

“What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again …,” he captioned the image, according to The Hill.

“So … umm … then what is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison for?” Musk later tweeted, referring to Epstein’s infamous associate.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“Stuff like this does not improve people’s faith in government,” he added.

“This is the final straw,” Musk later replied to one of his own tweets.

Musk continues to criticize Trump administration

Musk’s latest criticism comes just two days after he announced his intention to form a political party following weeks of dissatisfaction with the GOP.

As he often does, Musk conducted an informal poll and received the exact response that he was hoping for from his followers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his businesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” Musk wrote in response, adding, “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump responded in a post on his Truth Social platform, according to NBC News.

“The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of complete and total disruption and chaos.”

This, of course, is not the first time that Trump and Musk have locked horns. In fact, it’s not even the first time that they’ve clashed over Epstein.

Just last month, Musk tweeted that Trump’s name is “in the Epstein files,” thus further escalating tensions with his former ally.

It’s anyone’s guess as to where the conflict is headed from here — but something tells us that neither party is currently eager to bury the hatchet.