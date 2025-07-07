Farrah Abraham Condemns ‘Teen Mom,’ Blasts Tyler & Catelynn

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Farrah Abraham is once again taking cheap shots at Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra.

To no one’s surprise, she’s also going after Teen Mom as a franchise.

This time, she’s blaming the show for “making” Amber Portwood into what she is today.

Mostly, however, Farrah’s putting Cat and Ty on blast for their “illegal” behavior. And she’s spouting psychobabble that she does not seem to understand.

You will never believe this, but Farrah Abraham had multiple angry conflicts when she appeared on ‘Ex On The Beach.’ (Image Credit: MTV)

Does Farrah Abraham’s brand ‘outshine’ the franchise that made her famous?

During a recent interview with New York’s Z100 radio station host Crystal Rojas, Farrah Abraham was quick to praise herself — at the expense of everyone and everything else.

“My brand still outshines the ‘Teen Mom’ brand,” the reality TV villain boasted.

Farrah claimed: “That happened because someone stood still in herself and didn’t listen to, ‘Oh we’re a ‘Teen Mom’ family’ and then, like, get underpaid and disvalue myself, disvalue my child.”

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are pictured here on the set of a Teen Mom reunion special. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“Catelynn and Tyler from ‘Teen Mom,’ they gave away their child thinking, ‘Oh it’s going to be a brighter future’ and all the brainwashing,” Farrah said.

She did not explain what brainwashing she believes took place.

Given her track record, she might believe … almost anything.

“They are not doing well, by any means,” Farrah announced. “There’s no brighter future there.”

Even in 2025, people are still having sit-down interviews with Farrah Abraham. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Peer pressures, manufactured emotions, manipulation’

“So stop taking these other, I guess it’s like peer pressures, manufactured emotions, manipulation,” Farrah Abraham rambled.

She had clearly reached the point, as she often does, where she merely states words and phrases without explanation or coherence.

“Stop living in somebody else’s alignment and live in yours,” Farrah instructed. Sure.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler appear here on an episode of Teen Mom. (MTV)

When the host expressed sympathies for Tyler and Catelynn as the couple endures their very public ejection from their firstborn biological daughter’s life, Farrah disagreed.

She said that the couple’s choices make them undeserving of any pity.

“To live with people making choices for you — everyone might have this at some degree. I do not,” she said.

“I just say, I know how bad that feels and I know why they’re acting out,” Farrah went on. “I know their behavior and some of it is inexcusable. Some of it is illegal. I just know that someone should else be paying for that.”

Is it really a mental health discussion without bringing up Amber Portwood?

“I sit in anxiety, I sit in depression, and I sat through every hard thing on my own,” Farrah Abraham characterized.

“My parents do not help me,” she said accurately. She continued:

“I help them and I think that we really just need to see the examples.”

We think that Farrah is trying to refer to role models or positive examples, but not phrasing it in a helpful manner. Everyone in the world flubs words sometimes, but Farrah does it more often than most.

Despite her many flaws, Amber Portwood does sometimes make a solid point. And she’s doing just that during this confessional moment from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Image Credit: MTV)

Adding further to the mental health topic, Farrah implied that MTV is responsible for Amber Portwood’s behavioral issues and history of crime.

“Poor Amber. Let’s distract her,” she mocked.

“Let’s let everyone get in the way of her relationship with her and her daughter. Let’s have these other distractions of dating.”

Farrah went on to say so much about “ADA-compliance” that we’re left uncertain if Farrah knows what that means.