Weston Gosa Jr., Son of ’16 and Pregnant’ Star Whitney Purvis, Passes Away at …

We have horribly tragic news to report from the world of reality television.

Weston Gosa Jr., the 16-year-old son of 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis, has passed away at the age of 16.

Whitney shared the news last night in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

Weston Gosa Jr., the son of ’16 and Pregnant’ star Whitney Purvis, has passed away at the age of 16. (YouTube)

Whitney Purvis shares devastating news with fans

“This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just dont understand,” she wrote.

“Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening.”

The grieving mother went on to express her torment at the unexpected loss of her son, whom she welcomed during the first season of MTV’s reality show.

“I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling. I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much,” she wrote, adding, “You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.”

Whitney Purvis during one of her appearances on the first season of MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant.’ (MTV)

“Rest in Peace, my baby Weston. I love you forever, precious. I’ll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You’ll always be my baby,” Whitney added in a second post.

Weston Gosa Jr.’s cause of death remains unknown

Whitney’s mother, Amy Gosa, revealed in her own Facebook post that the cause of Weston’s death is still unknown.

She noted that the teen suffered from a number of health issues, including diabetes.

“It’s really difficult to write this but this morning little Weston passed away. We do not know the cause, they will do an autopsy soon but all we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted cpr and called an ambulance,” Amy wrote.

“The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead. He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected,” she continued.

“Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again. He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life. It doesn’t feel real. Please keep our family and whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son.”

Whitney starred on 16 and Pregnant alongside Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham, and Catelynn Lowell, but she did not appear on the show’s long-running spinoff, Teen Mom.

Purvis has experienced legal issues over the years, and at one point, she lost custody of Weston and his younger brother, River.

But insiders say she’d since turned things around, finding work as a chef and creating a stable household for her sons.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.