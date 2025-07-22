Trisha Paytas Welcomes Baby #3, Reveals Super-Unique Name

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Trisha Paytas has welcomed her third child.

The famous YouTuber has also revealed their unorthodox name choice.

This time, the childbirth did not coincide with the death of a royal (or a pope). That hasn’t stopped the immediate jokes about other celebrity deaths, however.

Below, you can see Trisha’s announcement, the eye-popping baby name, and even photos of the little sweetie.

On July 22, 2025, Trisha Paytas used a podcast episode to announce the birth and name of Baby #3! (Image Credit: YouTube)

Trisha Paytas now has three children!

On Tuesday, July 22, Trisha Paytas took to her Just Trish podcast to confirm some exciting news.

They and husband Moses Hacman have welcomed their third child.

Trisha detailed that it was a “traumatic birth” and that it happened on July 12.

Just days before welcoming Baby #3, Trisha took to TikTok on July 8 to list several potential baby names.

“I like Lemon and I like Papermate … I like Squeezie and Squooshie,” they threatened. “I also like Rainbow Sherbet.”

Is she joking? Maybe. But Trisha and Moses’ daughters are named Malibu Barbie and Elvis, so you never can tell.

What did Trisha Paytas name Baby #3?

One of the most popular fan theories, which Trisha discussed on her podcast, was that she would name her third child Poseidon.

That is a dignified name, though religious baby names can be hit-and-miss.

Instead, she revealed that her son’s name is Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacman.

Aquaman is not even the fictional DC superhero’s name, but a title carried by multiple characters (primarily by Arthur Curry).

This means that this is an incredibly unique baby name.

As Trisha has stated in the past, a baby name has to excite her to the point of envy.

Truth be told, many people feel that way. But many people may feel excited to the point of envy by different names.

A delighted Trisha Paytas and her husband show off sonograph photos of her pregnancy on her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Welcome to the world, baby Aquaman!

Malibu, Elvis, and Aquaman enter the world with a complex legacy. Why? Because of the supposed “Trisha Paytas baby curse.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s death happened to coincide somewhat with Baby #1.

Though King Charles has clearly missed the window to reincarnate as her second child, his cancer diagnosis did have some social media users joking along those lines at the time.

This spring, the joke was that Trisha was expecting the reincarnation of Pope Francis.

This is mostly, mostly just a meme — a joke to make about powerful people who die and a YouTuber who picks sensational baby names.