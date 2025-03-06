Trisha Paytas PREGNANT With Baby #3! Less Than 1 Year After Baby #2!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Trisha Paytas is pregnant!

The 36-year-old influencer is already a mother of two.

Now, Baby #3 is on the way for her and for her husband, Moses Hacmon.

Paytas shared the exciting news on social media (where else) to the delight of her fans. And she’s been keeping this a secret for months.

A delighted Trisha Paytas and her husband show off sonograph photos of her pregnancy on her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Yes, Trisha Paytas is pregnant!

On Thursday, March 6, Trisha Paytas took to her Just Trish podcast and to her Instagram account to share that she is pregnant.

“Oops, she did it again!” the caption to her podcast video reads. “Trisha is PREGNANT with baby number three!”

The caption continued: “Trish and Moses finally spill all the details after keeping their pregnancy a secret for months.”

Naturally, the video itself included further details.

To help her share the news with listeners and with her co-host, she invited her husband to join them.

“We have a cake! It’s a little baby shower cake to celebrate today,” she said excitedly as her husband stepped onto the screen. “To celebrate you, to celebrate Moses and to celebrate … you know. Everyone knows. Do you know?”

In the same podcast episode in which she shared the news that she is pregnant, Trisha Paytas broke the news to her co-host. It wasn’t just a surprise for viewers. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Trisha Paytas did not allow for many pregnant pauses before gushing over the news, exclaiming: “We are having a baby!”

She even produced a series of images from her sonogram, which she also teased in the thumbnail.

“I’m having a baby in July! July is coming,” Paytas declared.

Trisha Paytas and her husband went on to reiterate the exciting news, this time with a Mamma Mia-inspired photoshoot and caption.

Paytas and Hacman are already parents to 2-year-old Malibu Barbie and to Elvis, whom they welcomed in June of 2024.

Yes, that means that their youngest daughter will be barely one year old by their third child’s due date. Doctors recommend a two-year space between childbirth and a new pregnancy, just for the record.

Influencer Trisha Paytas has come a long way from making inflammatory posts in 2012. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She’s been so busy!

Trisha Paytas appeared on Saturday Night Live in December of last year, while managing to keep her pregnancy a secret. (To our knowledge, Ethan Klein did not make good on his years-old promise to “chop off” his arm if she did SNL)

She also made her one-night-only Broadway debut in early February. Somehow, Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream still did not lead to a pregnancy reveal.

Hopefully, she and her growing family will be able to take some time and slow down. Having three children under the age of three (Malibu Barbie won’t turn three until September) is a lot.