Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Official Cause of Death Revealed, Tragic

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the tragic passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

As you very likely know by now, the veteran actor — best known for having played Theo Huxtable during the entire run of The Cosby Show in the 1980s — died this week while on vacation with his family in Costa Rica when he drowned during a swimming excursion.

He was 54 years old.

US actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, a few days after this huge loss within the entertainment industry, Costa Rican National Police confirmed to ABC News that the 54-year-old’s official cause of death was asphyxia.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department stated, based on a report obtained by the Associated Press, that the star was swimming at Playa Cocles in Limon province when a current pulled him deeper into the ocean.

Warner was rescued by individual on the beach soon after, but first responders from Costa Rica’s Red Cross found him without vital signs.

It was later revealed that another person was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital and is in critical condition from the same incident where Warner drowned.

Sadly, and also heroically, a spokesperson for the Judicial Investigation Agency said on Tuesday that the second victim “came in [the water] to help Mr. Warner.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner attends SCAD aTVfest 2020 – In Conversation With Malcolm-Jamal Warner on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)

With an investigation underway, tributes have been pouring forth from all corners of Hollywood.

There was Bill Cosby, who compared Warner’s death to the murder of his own son.

There was Beyonce, who featured a black-and-white photo of the actor on her official website and wrote:

“Rest in power, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Thanks for being a big part of our shared television history. You will be missed.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner attends SCAD aTVfest 2020. (Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)

There was also Tracee Ellis Ross, who starred opposite the late actor in Reed Between the Lines, who remembered him fondly as “my first TV husband” in an Instagram post and added:

“My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place.”

Raven Symoné of Cosby Show fame shared an Instagram Reel where her face cannot be seen.

Instead, the words “I miss you,” appear on a black background, with audio of the actress sharing her feelings about Warner’s passing.

“Words cannot describe the pain and sadness and surprise I feel with the recent loss of MJW. He was the big brother. He was a beacon. He was one of the most multifaceted, talented men… so gentle,” she shared.

“My heart and soul and hugs and kisses go out to his daughter and his wife and his mother. He gave the best advice. He gave the best hugs. And his smile will always be a huge, bright f—— white smile in my head forever. I love you and I know you’re watching over all of us now. Bye, Malcolm.”

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner attends 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Formerly known as the Salute Greatness Gala, the Beloved Community Awards is a part of the weeklong celebration of the 2023 King Holiday Observance. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

After Warner rose to prominence with his role as Theodore Huxtable on the NBC sitcom, he went on to star in various beloved shows over the next few decades including Malcolm & Eddie, Reed Between the Lines and The Resident

He earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1986.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. May he rest in peace.