Tom Brady & Sofia Vergara Enjoying ‘Summer Romance’ In Spain: Report

Sofia Vergara has spent the past week partying in Ibiza. And it looks like GOAT has been on the menu every night!

Yes, according to multiple reports, Sofia has been spending a lot of time with NFL legend Tom Brady.

The photogenic “friends” have been in Europe for several weeks now, having both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice last month.

SofÃ­a Vergara attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 19 Red Carpet at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 26, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

From there, they boarded a superyacht that set sail from Rome.

Tom and Sofia hit it off on a star-studded cruise

Now, that might sound like solid evidence that these two are dating, but Tom and Sofia were joined by many other A-listers on the two-night cruise.

According to a report from TMZ, Martha Stewart, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Kate Hudson, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Anitta, Tessa Thompson, and Irina Shayk were also on board.

Tom and Irina dated last year, but there were no reports of tension between the exes.

Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Instead, it seems that Brady only had eyes for Ms. Vergara.

Insiders say Tom and Sofia hit it off right away and were inseparable throughout the cruise.

“He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” one source tells Page Six.

Tom and Sofia kept the party going in Ibiza

Currently, Tom and Sofia are both spending some time in Ibiza (yes, summer is more fun when you’re famous, fabulously wealthy, and impossibly attractive).

SofÃ­a Vergara attends the “Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration”, Andrea Bocelli celebrates his 30th anniversary in music with three star-studded concerts at Teatro Del Silenzio on July 19, 2024 in Lajatico, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios)

Again, the fact that they’re enjoying this extended European vacation together seems like pretty concrete evidence that they’re more than friends.

But sources can’t seem to agree on exactly what’s going on with these two.

Page Six describes their situation as a “summer romance.”

TMZ, on the other hand, insists that Tom and Sofia “are both single and are definitely not a couple,” adding that the two are very friendly with one another, “but they aren’t dating, and it’s not a romance.”

Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady” at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Sofia split from Joe Manganiello in 2023 after seven years of marriage.

And of course, Tom’s marriage to Gisele Bundchen came to an end in 2022 amid allegations that she’d been hooking up with her yoga instructor.

We still don’t know if those allegations are true, but it’s worth noting that Gisele recently welcomed a child with the dude.

But hey — Tom and Sofia aren’t dwelling on their past heartbreaks, so why should we?

We don’t know for sure if these two are hooking up, but with all the bad news we’ve been forced to deal with in the first half of 2025, don’t they sort of owe it to the world?