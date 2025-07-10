Dolly Parton Delays New Music While Mourning Late Husband: ‘I Can’t Do …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dolly Parton is an American icon. But she still has hard days — especially now.

This winter, Carl Dean passed away at 82. The two had been married for over half a century.

In the months that have followed, Dolly has spoken very little in public about her grief.

Now, she’s admitting that some things — like songwriting — are on hold, because she “can’t do it” as she mourns.

In a July 2025 podcast interview, Dolly Parton addressed many topics — including the loss of her husband. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Dolly Parton gave an interview to Khloe Kardashian

There was a special guest on the Wednesday, July 9 episode of Khloe Kardashian’s Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, which “airs” on the tattered remnants of Twitter.

Dolly Parton is a living legend and an American icon.

With rare, weird exceptions, she unites people of all generations and across political divides.

But her millions of fans throughout the world shouldn’t expect new music in the near future.

The one and only @DollyParton 🤍 We talked about God, glam, growing up, and how she’s stayed true to herself through it all. Watch now on @X pic.twitter.com/dYMogWnKuJ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 9, 2025

During the podcast episode, Khloe asked Dolly if she ever experiences writer’s block or begins writing a song without finishing it.

The music legend replied that, with the recent passing of her husband of almost 60 years, there are “several things I have wanted to start, but I can’t do it.”

Dolly assured: “I will later. I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas. But I think I won’t finish it.”

As part of her ‘Khloe In Wonder Land’ podcast interview, Dolly Parton posed with eponymous host Khloe Kardashian for a selfie. (Image Credit: Twitter)

‘I’m just putting that all on hold’

“I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things,” Dolly Parton admitted.

“I can’t afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now.”

She continued: “There are times like that, things like that, that will stall you a little bit. But I’ll write something else though, if it comes.”

Dolly then added: “I’m just putting that all on hold.”

Living legend Dolly Parton gives a podcast interview. (Image Credit: Twitter)

On May 30, 1966, Dolly Parton and Carl Dean married.

This past may would have been their 59th anniversary.

However, late this spring, she visited the church in Ringgold, Georgia where the two tied the knot.

Dolly and her late husband had the habit of revisiting that church on or near their anniversary. This year was her first time visiting as a widow.

In a blunt confessional segment, Khloe Kardashian opens up about how she would love to bone a specific gay family friend. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Mourning is a complex process

To be clear, in early May, Dolly Parton did release a tribute to her late husband.

The emotional aspect of her grief will likely come and go unpredictably.

If you have lost a loved one, you know how that can creep up on you at both expected and unexpected times.

This man was central to her life for 60 years. Dolly deserves to have all of the time that she wants to process this profound loss.