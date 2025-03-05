Tom Brady & Irina Shayk: Are They Really Back Together?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk back together?

A new report dishes on why things didn’t work the first time. And on why they might work out this time.

Of the many reasons to roast Tom Brady, his love life — and breakups — is a very popular choice.

But that doesn’t mean that his love life can’t take a turn for the better. Maybe second time’s the charm with Shayk?

Former NFL player Tom Brady looks on prior to a game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk back together?

According to a recent report by Page Six, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are back together, even though it has been more than a year since they parted ways.

“Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to see where things go,” an inside source reported.

“They’ve been talking on the phone,” a second insider shared. “Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip.” Specifically, this alleged trip went down around New Year’s.

Irina Shayk walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

As many of us may recall, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dated for less than four months back in 2023. They ultimately broke up in October of that year.

Many considered the relationship to be more casual, likening it to a “situationship” rather than a romance at the time.

Retrying a failed relationship can bring unique challenges. What makes them believe that things will turn out better the second time?

Former NFL player Tom Brady plays during the Pro-Am prior to The RSM Classic 2024 at Sea Island Resort on November 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Could Tom Brady and Irina Shayk work the second time around?

Any relationship has the potential to fail. But Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are both at different points in life than they were for their split in October 2023.

“The timing was off before,” an inside source explained to Life & Style.

“Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together,” the insider continued. “Now, they’re both in better head spaces.”

Model Irina Shayk walks the runway during the Vivienne Westwood Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Francois Durand/Getty Images)

According to this report, the polarizing football player has finally accepted that he and Gisele Bündchen are fully over, forever.

And apparently the model is in the same headspace when it comes to ex-fiance Bradley Cooper.

“Tom and Irina never stopped caring about one another,” the source dished. “Whatever spark they had two years ago is back.”

Tom Brady, Minority Owner of Birmingham City, looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Birmingham City FC and Wrexham AFC at St Andrewâ€™s at Knighthead Park on September 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

One important thing to remember …

We have to stress that, if Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are really back together, they have not confirmed it.

They have not made a post-reconciliation red carpet debut. They have not gone Instagram Official.

It is possible that sources close to one or both of them are misinformed about their status. But it is also possible that these two are hoping that a low-key relationship will be more successful.