Taylor Swift: Did She Block Blake Lively from Selena Gomez’s Birthday Party?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Taylor Swift blacklist Blake Lively from Selena Gomez’s birthday party?

As everyone is hopefully aware, July 22 was Selena’s birthday. Just ahead of the big day, she partied with friends — including longtime bestie, Taylor.

A startling rumor claims that Blake might have been part of the birthday retinue.

Might have — had Taylor not put up roadblocks to keep the embattled actress away. Is it true?

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift, and actress Blake Lively prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Did Taylor Swift block Blake Lively from attending Selena Gomez’s birthday?

According to a new report by Reality Tea, an alleged source told Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop about some former-friend backstabbing.

This insider claimed that, at the behest of Taylor Swift, Blake Lively was “deliberately cut from the guest list” for Selena’s birthday party.

It was, according to the same supposed source, a “personal” move targeting only Blake.

Obviously, the report continues, Selena herself wanted to avoid any drama at her birthday. If she’d wanted drama, she could have made it more public and invited Hailey Bieber.

The alleged insider said that the supremely talented singer and actress “wanted love, light, and platform boots” at her thirty-third birthday celebration.

Poetically, the supposed source said that Selena did not want “subpoenas and side-eyes.”

Blake Lively attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Unfortunately, there’s (allegedly) more

The report went on to state the obvious — at least, according to the rest of the alleged source’s claims.

First, there is the claim that things between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have soured even further than they supposedly were months ago. Ouch!

Second, the report alleges that Blake has reached a state of acceptance that her friendship with Taylor is over.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Remember, all of this ties back to Justin Baldoni and his “very normal” 9-figure lawsuit against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Though the court threw out Baldoni’s lawsuit (because retaliatory lawsuits are illegal), the courtroom battle continues in other arenas

And while Baldoni dropped his subpoena of Taylor Swift, reports say that Taylor didn’t want to be dragged into the drama.

Baldoni even claimed that the A-list acting couple had used their friendship with Taylor as an unspoken threat.

Blake Lively attends the New York special screening of “Another Simple Favor” at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on April 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Is the report about Taylor Swift and Blake Lively true?

So did Taylor block Blake from attending Selena’s birthday party? Maybe. Like, it could be true.

On the one hand, it’s normal to limit a guest list to avoid drama.

Even for, like, normal people. You don’t have to hate someone to not want them at your birthday party. (Though, for future reference, most people do not want people they hate at their parties, either!)

On the other hand, doesn’t this all sound like … middle school drama?

There is nothing verifying the report about Selena’s party. This is an unconfirmed rumor that could be true or could be a total fabrication.