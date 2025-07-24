Chuck Mangione Cause of Death: Music Legend, ‘King of the Hill’ Star Passes …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The celebrity deaths just keep coming this week.

The latest famous name to leave us is music legend Chuck Mangione.

The jazz trumpeter who famously played himself on the beloved animated sitcom King of the Hill was 84 years old.

Chuck Mangione performs at the “A Time To Care Gala” on May 13, 2004 at the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills, California. (Photo by Robert Bertoia/Getty Images)

A spokesperson confirmed to People magazine that Mangione passed away at his home in Rochester, New York on July 22.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Chuck Mangione leaves behind musical legacy

A two-time Grammy winner and 14-time nominee, Mangione released more than 30 albums over the course of his career.

He’s likely best remembered for his 1977 hit “Feels So Good.”

According to a biography on his official website, Chuck and his brother Gap Mangione were influenced from a young age by their parents’ love of music.

“Their father would invite these amazing artists to come home with them for a good home-cooked Italian meal,” the website states.

“Of course, they were more than happy to eat home cooking after being on the road. Chuck grew up thinking everyone had Carmen McRae and Art Blakey over for dinner.”

Chuck and Gap would go on to find acclaim as the Jazz Brothers Band. But it was as a solo artist that Chuck would reach his greatest success.

Chuck Mangione was a regular on the beloved series ‘King of the Hill.’ (YouTube)

Inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in 2012, Chuck was the winner of two Grammys: best pop instrumental performance for Children of Sanchez in 1979, and best instrumental composition for “Bellavia” in 1977.

He wrote the latter song for his beloved mother.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Mangione reached a new generation of fans thanks to his frequent cameos on King of the Hill.

Our thoughts go out to Chuck Mangione’s loved ones as they mourn the loss of this music legend.