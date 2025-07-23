Sharon Osbourne Issues 2-Word Response to Ozzy Tribute

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence.

On Wednesday, the star spoke out in public on her own for the first time since losing husband Ozzy Osbourne.

As previously reported, the legendary rock musician died a day earlier after battling various health concerns, including Parkinson’s Disease, for many years.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne speak onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Osbournes alum shared her appreciation earlier this afternoon after Gavin Rossdale posted a tribute to the late Black Sabbath frontman in the wake of his passing on July 22.

“RIP OZZY – a great man -a true legend,” Rossdale captioned a photo of himself with the late Osbourne on Instagram.

“i met ozzy through jack just a few times but he was so warm and kind and funny and i love that memory .sending much love to his family at this difficult time. Rest in power.”

In the comment section of the post, Sharon simply wrote, “Bless you.”

Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Previously, Sharon was included in a joint message released by her family that announced to the world that Ozzy Osbourne had passed away.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” Sharon said in a statement along with kids Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and Louis Osbourne.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

In one sense, the sad development did not come as a surprise — not with Ozzy having canceled various recent appearances due to medical issues.

However, Osbourne played a show in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 5 during which he reunited with Black Sabbath. He was as active as one in his condition really could be… right up until the end.

Ozzy Osbourne visits the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods,” Elton John wrote on Instagram shortly after learning the rocker was gone.

“He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”

Over the course of an amazing career, Osbourne sold over 100 million records sold worldwide.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006, then again for a second time as a solo artist in 2024.

Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight,” Alice Cooper said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon. I always saw Ozzy as a cross between the prince of darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester…

“I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and the rest of the Ozzy brood — our prayers are with you tonight. A titanic boulder has crashed, but rock will roll on.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Ozzy Osbourne. May he rest in peace.