Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson: Are They Dating?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are either a surprising new couple — or doing a pretty good impression of one.

Promoting a new film, the two walked the red carpet at the premiere.

The ever-gorgeous actress showed what we can only describe as PDA with the actor.

Are they dating? Are they just very friendly, touchy-kissy colleagues? Is this a trick to promote the film?

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Liam Neeson got a little kiss from Pamela Anderson

On Tuesday, July 22, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attended the London premiere of The Naked Gun.

While on the red carpet, the Baywatch alum gave the Krull supporting actor a conspicuous kiss on the cheek.

For his part, Neeson wrapped an arm around her back in a sort of embrace as the two posed for the cameras.

Anderson and Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Obviously, some are speculating that romance has sparked between Neeson and Anderson.

He is 73 and she is 58, so they’re about 15 years apart.

That age gap would be huge for Anderson’s famously handsome adult sons, but matters much less at their ages.

Others disagree. Some say that this is just normal affection that’s working as a decently convincing marketing tool for the film.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

He is ‘madly in love’ with her

This comes after an interview back in October in which both Anderson and Neeson gushed about each other.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” Neeson told People at the time.

“She’s just terrific to work with,” he gushed.

“I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

Anderson and Neeson on stage during “The Naked Gun” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“She just comes in to do the work,” Neeson praised.

“She’s funny and so easy to work with,” he appraised.

Neeson also noted that Anderson does not have a “huge ego” even though she is incredibly famous.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

‘He brings out the best in you’

For her part, Pamela Anderson raved that Neeson was “the perfect gentleman” despite his controversies.

“He brings out the best in you … with respect, kindness, and depth of experience,” she described. “It was an absolute honor to work with him.”

If they aren’t a new couple, then they’re doing a great impression of one. Which does make sense.

They’re actors promoting a film, after all.