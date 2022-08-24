Scheana Shay and Brock Davies: MARRIED!

Even though Scheana Shay’s fiance Brock Davies had a lot of red flags, the relationship kept getting more serious.

Now, he’s no longer her fiance.

The two are now married.

The Vanderpump Rules stars held their wedding this week. And you know that they had the cutest little flower girl.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are now married!

The pair tied the knot in Cancun on Tuesday, at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa.

Their closest friends and family were in attendance to witness the nuptials.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies sit down together here and stare into the camera as a couple.

Scheana spoke to People about her wedding, sharing the first details from the ceremony.

“I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us,” she expressed.

Scheana then emphasized that they were happy to “be able to get that time for a few days.”

Scheana Shay is at a movie premiere in 2020. She’s on the red carpet.

Both Scheana and Brock felt that it was important to to find time “with all of our friends and family to celebrate us.”

While her description may make the ceremony sound intimate, the guest list boasted some very familiar names.

Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, for example, were part of Scheana’s bridal party.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie pose for photos at the premiere of ‘The Night Before’ at The Theatre at The ACE Hotel in Los Angeles on November 19th, 2015.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were two of Brock’s groomsmen.

“They’re a big part of our life,” Brock explained.

Not everyone would have that many “work friends” in a wedding party, but some jobs are different than others.

Other guests included Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute.

So yes, some of the ghosts of Vanderpump Rules past paid a visit to the wedding.

Some reality cast members might feature castmates as a PR stunt or as part of filming a special, but this sounds a bit more personal.

Scheana and Brock knew from the moment that they became engaged, last July, that they wanted a summer wedding.

Their goal, they affirmed, was that the nuptials be both “simple” and “stress free.”

Some of us might not consider a destination wedding in another country to be either, but we all have different thresholds.

Scheana Shay has a baby girl. Her name is Summer and, as you can see, she is perfect!

And, of course, Scheana and Brock welcomed their first child last year.

Scheana gave birth to Summer Moon in April 2021, which is in fact in the spring.

Though she is very young, they already had her first job lined up: their flower girl.

Sixteen-month-olds do not tend to have a lot of work experience.

They did practice with Summer fairly extensively, showing her how to throw flower petals as she walked.

Scheana noted that they obviously knew that “she would be adorable no matter what.”

Meanwhile, Brock added that Summer enjoyed “being around all her aunties and family.”

The couple kept Summer in mind when they picked the venue for their wedding.

“We needed something that would be good for her,” Scheana reasoned, “and also fun for our guests.”

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is pregnant with her first child. The news comes after Shay suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

“I just wanted as much of Brock’s family and friends to be able to be here,” Scheana added. That meant guests from Australia.

She emphasized “because, although this is the second marriage for us both, this is his first wedding.”

Scheana followed that apparent non-shade: “For me it was just really important to make this as special as possible for him and his family.”

“The fact that that many people came on vacation with us is so cool,” Scheana raved.

“I feel like it’s a small wedding in scale,” she assessed, “but it’s big for a destination.”

Scheana then affirmed: “I want this special moment. Brock deserves this. We deserve this.”